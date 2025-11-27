Assortment Gap Analysis Artificial Intelligence Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Assortment Gap Analysis Artificial Intelligence Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Assortment Gap Analysis Artificial Intelligence Market Size And Growth?

The artificial intelligence market for assortment gap analysis has seen a rapid expansion in its size over the recent past. It is projected to escalate from a market worth of $1.82 billion in 2024 to achieving a $2.20 billion valuation in 2025, with an impressive compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.3%. The growth witnessed in the past years can be correlated to the surge in investments in the artificial intelligence domain, enhanced emphasis on the accuracy of demand forecasting, increased utilization of data analytics tools, and the growing need for competent inventory management. Further fueling this market growth is increasing competition in the retail and e-commerce sectors.

The market size for assortment gap analysis AI is set to experience significant expansion in the coming years, predicted to reach $4.72 billion by 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.0%. The anticipated growth during the forecasted period is linked to increased AI usage in retail activities, the escalating need for organized inventory, growing necessity for personalized product variety, enhancements in machine learning algorithms, and the growth of data-centric decision-making in supply chain networks. Key trends to watch out for during the forecast period encompass advancements in predictive analytics, creation of real-time demand forecasting, innovations in AI-based inventory optimization techniques, progress in machine learning for assortment strategy, and the creation of artificial intelligence-powered gap analysis tools.

What Are The Current Leading Growth Drivers For Assortment Gap Analysis Artificial Intelligence Market?

Advancements in personalized shopping experiences are projected to stimulate the enlargement of the assortment gap analysis artificial intelligence market. Such experiences include tailoring product offerings, suggestions, and promotional communication to align with individual consumer inclinations, behaviors, and purchasing history. There's a surge in the desire for personalized shopping experiences, as customers now expect companies to comprehend their unique preferences and provide suitable choices. Assortment gap analysis AI underpins this by empowering vendors to discern and fill product assortment voids, confirming the provision of suitable products to right customers at the apt moment. For instance, as per Etsy, a US-based e-commerce firm, gross merchandise sales rose by 4.1% in July 2024, a rise from the preceding year, spurred by the growing customer demand for personalized presents on its platform. Thus, the escalating emphasis on personalized shopping experiences is fueling the expansion of the assortment gap analysis artificial intelligence market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Assortment Gap Analysis Artificial Intelligence Market?

Major players in the Assortment Gap Analysis Artificial Intelligence Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Microsoft Corporation

• IBM Corporation

• SAP SE

• SAS Institute Inc.

• Teradata Corporation

• Mu Sigma Inc.

• o9 Solutions

• RELEX Solutions

• Fractal Analytics

• Domo Inc.

What Are The Upcoming Trends Of Assortment Gap Analysis Artificial Intelligence Market In The Globe?

Leading companies in the artificial intelligence market for assortment gap analysis are honing their focus on technological progressions like AI-powered retail enhancement to boost merchandising efficacy, accuracy in demand forecasting, and custom-made shopping experiences across international retail landscapes. That implies employing sophisticated AI technologies and machine learning mechanisms streamline retail functions, amplify product assortment, better demand prediction, and create individualized shopping experiences, consequently assisting retailers to make decisions based on data and optimize operational efficiency in varied markets. For example, in October 2025, Centric Software, an American player in product lifecycle management and retail planning solutions, revealed crucial upgrades to its Centric Planning platform to change retail operations using artificial intelligence. The platform unifies AI-led demand forecasting, smart assortment planning, and effortless connection with Centric PLM and Centric Visual Boards. This paves the way for up to 110% increase in margins, downsize planning cycle times by 75%, cut down inventory by 50%, and slashed budget planning times in two, making it highly potent for retailers desiring data-powered decision-making, operational efficacy, competitive comparison through real-time market insights.

How Is The Assortment Gap Analysis Artificial Intelligence Market Segmented?

The assortment gap analysis artificial intelligence market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Component: Software, Services

2) By Deployment Mode: Cloud, On-Premises

3) By Enterprise Size: Large Enterprises, Small And Medium Enterprises

4) By Application: Retail, E-commerce, Consumer Goods, Grocery, Fashion And Apparel

5) By End User:Banking, Financial Services, And Insurance (BFSI), Information Technology (IT) And Telecom, Healthcare, Government, Retail, Other End-Users

Subsegments

1) By Software: Predictive Analytics, Machine Learning Platforms, Natural Language Processing, Computer Vision, Data Management Tools, Business Intelligence Tools

2) By Services: Consulting, Implementation, Training And Support, System Integration, Managed Services, Technical Assistance

Which Is The Dominating Region For The Assortment Gap Analysis Artificial Intelligence Market?

In 2024, North America dominated the assortment gap analysis artificial intelligence market as the largest region. The market report anticipates Asia-Pacific to experience the most rapid growth over the forecast period. The scope of the report encompasses various regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

