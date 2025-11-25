TaxZerone Opens Filing for 2025 Information Returns (Forms 1099 and W-2)

Information Returns - TaxZerone

Businesses Can Now Prepare and Schedule Information Return Filings Ahead of IRS and SSA Deadlines

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- TaxZerone has begun accepting information return filings for Tax Year 2025, enabling businesses and tax professionals to prepare and schedule submissions ahead of federal deadlines. Filings submitted now will be automatically processed on the user-scheduled date or as soon as the IRS and SSA open their filing systems for the year.Information returns—such as Forms W-2, 1099, and 1095—play a critical role in reporting wages, payments, and other financial transactions to the IRS and Social Security Administration. Filing these forms accurately and on time helps taxpayers avoid penalties, ensures recipients receive correct tax documents, and supports efficient federal reporting.Key Filing Deadlines for Tax Year 2025Businesses issuing information returns should be aware of the following general deadlines:✔️ January 31, 2026Deadline to furnish recipient copies and to file Forms W-2 and most Forms 1099 with the IRS/SSA.✔️ March 31, 2026Deadline for electronic filing of certain information returns, where applicable.Meeting these deadlines is essential to avoid late-filing penalties, which can increase based on the duration of delay and the size of the business.Forms Supported by TaxZeroneTaxZerone supports electronic filing for a wide range of IRS and SSA information returns, including:✔️ W-2 / W-2c✔️ 1099 Series✔️ 1042-S✔️ 1095 Series✔️ W-2G✔️ 1097 & 1098 Series✔️ 5498 Series✔️ 3921 & 3922As an IRS-authorized e-file provider, TaxZerone encourages businesses and tax professionals to file accurately and electronically. Pricing for e-filing starts at $0.59 per form with no hidden costs.Platform CapabilitiesTaxZerone offers a comprehensive set of tools and features designed to streamline the entire information return filing lifecycle—from data preparation to distribution and compliance. Key capabilities include:✔️ Bulk Data Upload using CSV and Excel templates for faster data onboarding✔️ Support for Multiple File Formats, including Excel, CSV, EFW2, and FIRE✔️ Direct 1099 Data Import from QuickBooks, Xero, and other accounting systems✔️ Full Support for All Correction Types, ensuring compliance even after submission✔️ Centralized Print Center for downloading all applicable form copies✔️ State Filing Support for both W-2 and 1099 forms✔️ Recipient Copy Delivery Options:⚫Automated USPS Mailing through integrated print-and-mail services⚫Electronic Delivery via ZeroneVault, a secure portal for recipient access✔️ Role-Based Multi-User Access to support teams and workflow management✔️ On-Form Help Resources, including contextual guidance, business rules, and videos✔️ Advanced Business-Rule Validations to minimize IRS rejections✔️ Free Retransmission for rejected returns✔️ Dedicated Support via phone, email, and chat to assist throughout the filing process✔️ Early Scheduling of returns so users can prepare filings well ahead of IRS/SSA system openings✔️ Secure Data Handling and Real-Time Status Tracking for transparency and complianceStatement From TaxZerone Spokesperson“Our goal is to help businesses file information returns confidently and on time,” said a TaxZerone spokesperson. “By opening Tax Year 2025 filing early, we’re giving organizations the flexibility to prepare ahead of deadlines and reduce the stress that often comes with year-end reporting. Accuracy, efficiency, and user support remain at the center of our mission.”About TaxZeroneTaxZerone is an IRS-authorized e-file provider supporting electronic filing for a wide range of IRS and SSA tax forms. The platform supports:☑️ Business filings: All 94x forms (including 941 and 940), Form 1120-S, and other corporate filings.☑️ Extensions: Forms 7004, 4868, and 8868.☑️ Excise forms: Form 2290 and 8849.☑️ Nonprofit filings: Form 990 series (990-N, 990-EZ, 990, 990-PF, 990-T, and 5227).☑️ Essential Forms: Form W-9, W-8BEN, Form 8655 (Reporting Agent Authorization), BOI ReportThe platform is dedicated to simplifying the tax filing experience by integrating modern technology with a user-centric approach. TaxZerone emphasizes three core principles—simplicity, security, and affordability—to help organizations of all sizes meet their federal and state filing requirements with confidence.For more information, visit www.taxzerone.com

