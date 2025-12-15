TaxZerone Opens Early Access for 2025 Information Returns and Employment Tax Filings

Early Access for 2025 Information Returns and Employment Tax Filings

Advance filing is now available for preparing and submitting 1099, W-2, ACA, and 94x forms ahead of IRS and SSA acceptance.

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- With the Information Returns and Employment Tax filing season set to begin in approximately 15 days, TaxZerone announced that its platform is now open for Tax Year 2025 filings. Businesses of all sizes, including large filers, payroll providers, and tax professionals, can begin preparing, validating, and submitting Information Returns (Forms 1099 and W-2 series) and Employment Tax Forms (94x series). All returns will be transmitted and processed immediately once the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) and the Social Security Administration (SSA) begin accepting filings for the 2025 tax year.Early access allows filers to complete their reporting ahead of peak season, helping to identify and resolve data issues before official submission windows open.About Information Returns and Employment Tax FormsInformation Returns and Employment Tax Forms are essential components of federal compliance:✔️ Information Returns, including Forms W-2, 1099, and related series, report wages, non-employee compensation, benefits, and other payments to the IRS, SSA, states, and recipients.✔️ Employment Tax Forms in the 94x series report federal income tax withholding, Social Security and Medicare taxes, and federal unemployment tax liabilities.✔️ Affordable Care Act (ACA) Information Returns (Forms 1095-B and 1095-C, filed with Forms 1094-B and 1094-C) report health coverage information for individuals and employees.Timely and accurate filing is critical. Errors or missed deadlines may result in IRS penalties, recipient corrections, and delays in income or wage reporting.Filing Deadlines for Tax Year 2025While IRS and SSA acceptance dates are announced annually, the following deadlines generally apply for Tax Year 2025 filings:The first major deadline falls on February 2, 2026. By this date, employers and businesses must file Forms W-2, W-2G, and Form 1099-NEC , along with furnishing most recipient copies. Form 941 for the 4th quarter of Tax Year 2025 is also due on this date.In addition, annual employment tax returns, including Form 940 (Federal Unemployment Tax Return), Form 943 (Annual Federal Tax Return for Agricultural Employees), Form 944 (Annual Federal Tax Return), and Form 945 (Annual Return of Withheld Federal Income Tax), must be filed by February 2, 2026.The next deadline occurs on March 2, 2026, which applies to the furnishing of Affordable Care Act (ACA) forms to employees and covered individuals. This includes Forms 1095-B and 1095-C.The final major deadline for Tax Year 2025 is March 31, 2026, which applies to electronic filing with the IRS. By this date, applicable 1099 series forms—such as Forms 1099-MISC, 1099-INT, 1099-DIV, 1099-R, 1099-B, and 1099-S—must be e-filed. ACA electronic filings are also due by March 31, including Forms 1094-B, 1094-C, 1095-B, and 1095-C.Preparing returns in advance allows filers to meet statutory deadlines and address validation errors before submission.Forms Supported by TaxZerone for Tax Year 2025TaxZerone supports e-filing for the following federal forms:✔️ W-2 / W-2c✔️ 1099 Series✔️ 1042-S✔️ 1095 Series✔️ W-2G✔️ 1097 & 1098 Series✔️ 5498 Series✔️ 3921 & 3922✔️ 94x Series (940, 941, 943, 944, and 945)Platform Capabilities and Filing SupportTo support compliance and filing accuracy, the TaxZerone platform includes:✔️ Bulk data upload using CSV and Excel templates✔️ Support for multiple filing formats (including EFW2, FIRE (P1220), and others)✔️ Import of 1099 data from accounting software such as QuickBooks and Xero✔️ Support for all applicable corrections✔️ Centralized Print Center for downloading required form copies✔️ State filing support for W-2 and 1099 forms✔️ Scheduled filing, allowing users to prepare returns in advance and automatically transmit them on or after the IRS/SSA acceptance date✔️ Recipient copy delivery options:⭕ Postal mailing via automated printing and USPS delivery⭕ Electronic delivery via ZeroneVault, a secure recipient portal✔️ Role-based multi-user workflows✔️ Contextual help text and instructional videos✔️ Built-in business rule validations to reduce IRS rejections✔️ Free retransmission of rejected returns✔️ Ongoing assistance via phone, email, and chatSpokesperson Statement“Opening the platform ahead of the official filing season allows filers to prepare with confidence and avoid last-minute compliance issues,” said a spokesperson for TaxZerone. “Early preparation is especially important for high-volume information returns and employment tax filings.”About TaxZeroneTaxZerone is an IRS-authorized e-file provider supporting electronic filing for a wide range of federal tax forms. The platform is dedicated to simplifying the tax filing experience by combining secure technology with a user-centric design.TaxZerone’s commitment to simplicity, security, and affordability helps businesses and tax professionals meet their reporting obligations efficiently while maintaining compliance with IRS and SSA requirements.For more information, visit www.taxzerone.com

