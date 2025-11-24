Plant Protein Hydrolysate Market Set to Reach USD 4.1 Billion by 2035, Driven by Rising Demand for Plant-Based Nutrition

Plant Protein Hydrolysate Market

The plant protein hydrolysate market is driven by increasing demand for plant-based, functional, and allergen-friendly proteins.

NEWARK, DE, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global plant protein hydrolysate market is projected to grow from USD 2.5 billion in 2025 to USD 4.1 billion by 2035, reflecting a CAGR of 5.2%, as hydrolyzed plant proteins become a mainstream ingredient in functional foods, beverages, and nutritional products. This growth is fueled by rising health awareness, the shift toward plant-based diets, and technological advancements in enzymatic hydrolysis.

During the early adoption phase (2020–2024), the market gradually expanded from USD 1.9 billion to USD 2.5 billion, as manufacturers conducted trials to validate digestibility, solubility, and functional benefits. By 2025, the market signaled readiness for broader adoption, with integration into protein-enriched foods, functional beverages, and dietary supplements. Between 2025 and 2035, the industry progresses through scaling and consolidation, surpassing USD 3.0 billion by 2030 and reaching USD 4.1 billion by 2035.

The market is strongly influenced by:

• Plant-based protein demand, accounting for roughly 30% of overall growth

• Functional food and beverage applications, contributing about 20%

• Nutritional supplements, soy, pea, and legume supply chains

• Advanced food processing, enzymatic hydrolysis, and dairy alternative innovation

Market drivers include increased consumer preference for vegan, clean-label, and allergen-friendly proteins, rapid absorption in sports nutrition, and growing investment in plant-based product portfolios. Manufacturers are leveraging hydrolyzed proteins to enhance texture, solubility, taste, and bioavailability, expanding opportunities across functional foods, beverages, and dietary supplements.

Segment Insights:

• Soy Protein Hydrolysate leads with 42.6% share in 2025, due to its amino acid profile, emulsification properties, and digestibility, fueling adoption in beverages, protein bars, and plant-based alternatives.

• Powdered form dominates at 57.8% share, preferred for convenience, shelf stability, and formulation versatility in shakes, bars, and bakery products.

• Food and Beverages represent the largest application segment (46.3%), driven by functional drinks, meal replacements, and protein-fortified snacks.

Regional Trends:

• China shows the fastest growth at 7% CAGR, supported by large-scale production, regulatory compliance, and rising functional food adoption.

• India grows at 6.5% CAGR with increasing protein-enriched product demand in urban areas.

• Germany grows at 6% CAGR, emphasizing functional nutrition and plant-based diets.

• UK and USA remain mature markets with steady adoption at 4.9% and 4.4% CAGR, respectively, focusing on high-quality, allergen-friendly protein products.

Competitive Landscape:

Key players leading innovation and market expansion include ADM, Kerry Group, DuPont, Ingredion, Cargill, Evonik, DSM, Glanbia, Tate & Lyle, Bunge, Roquette, Brenntag, Associated British Foods, Novozymes, and Givaudan. These companies specialize in enzymatic hydrolysis, bioactive peptide optimization, sustainable sourcing, and flavor-masking technologies, meeting growing consumer demand for functional, plant-based nutrition.

The plant protein hydrolysate market continues to be shaped by trends in functional nutrition, plant-based diets, and clean-label ingredient adoption, ensuring steady growth and expansion across global regions over the coming decade.

Legal Disclaimer:

