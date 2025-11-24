Global and European Automotive GNSS Chip Market Outlook 2025–2035

Automotive GNSS Chip Market

Automotive GNSS Chip Market to Reach USD 5.2 Billion by 2035 Amid Rapid ADAS Expansion and Connected Mobility Demand

NEWARK, DE, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Automotive GNSS (Global Navigation Satellite System) Chip Market is entering a decade of sustained growth, rising from USD 3.2 billion in 2025 to USD 5.2 billion by 2035, at a projected CAGR of 5.1%. Accelerating deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), regulatory mandates on vehicle tracking, and surging consumer demand for real-time navigation and connected services are defining the next phase of development for GNSS technologies in the automotive ecosystem.

As vehicles transition toward higher automation levels, GNSS chips have become vital enablers of precise positioning, geo-fencing, fleet intelligence, and V2X communication, supporting the broader transformation of global mobility systems.

GNSS Technology Becomes Foundational to Next-Generation Vehicles

Automotive GNSS integration has surged due to the growing need for accurate, reliable, and continuous positioning across diverse environments. Modern vehicles rely on GNSS chips for:

• Lane-level navigation in dense urban environments

• ADAS functions such as adaptive routing, collision avoidance, and driver alerts

• Telematics, fleet management, and real-time tracking

• Emergency response systems (eCall)

• Autonomous driving workflows requiring sub-meter accuracy

Advancements in multi-constellation chipsets—supporting GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, BeiDou, and regional satellites—are significantly enhancing signal resilience, accuracy, and availability. Newer GNSS chips integrate sensor fusion, combining inertial measurement units (IMUs), wheel speed sensors, and dead-reckoning algorithms to maintain precision even in tunnels, parking structures, and heavy urban obstructions.

Passenger Car Segment to Capture 68.3% Market Share in 2025

Passenger cars will remain the dominant vehicle category, representing 68.3% of global GNSS chip revenue in 2025. Demand is driven by:

• Growing consumer expectations for integrated navigation and infotainment

• Adoption of mid- to high-end vehicle models with factory-installed GNSS modules

• Rising penetration of connected, software-defined vehicles

• Increasing availability of subscription-based mobility services

Automakers are embedding GNSS into connected dashboards, telematics control units, and ADAS platforms as standard, reinforcing the segment’s leadership through 2035.

GPS to Maintain Its Lead with 42.7% Market Share

Within the transmission technology segment, GPS will hold 42.7% of total revenue in 2025, remaining the most widely supported navigation standard. Its dominance is shaped by:

• Long-established global infrastructure

• Strong reliability across geographic regions

• Seamless integration into existing vehicle architectures

While multi-constellation chips are gaining traction, GPS remains the backbone for navigation, emergency response, and fleet applications, sustaining its market relevance through global interoperability and mature ecosystem support.

In-Vehicle Navigation Systems to Lead Applications with 35.6% Share

In-vehicle navigation systems will command 35.6% market share in 2025, driven by:

• Rising adoption of real-time route guidance and digital mapping

• Integration with voice assistants and smartphone connectivity

• Increasing demand for intuitive user interfaces and live traffic feeds

Both emerging and mature markets are witnessing strong adoption, supported by safety mandates and consumer preference for factory-installed navigation systems optimized for in-car performance.

Growth Drivers: Smart Mobility, ADAS, and Autonomous Driving

The market’s expansion from 2025 to 2035 will be propelled by several powerful trends:

1. ADAS and Precision Navigation Requirements

GNSS chips now serve as the backbone for lane-level accuracy, predictive routing, and automated driver alerts. With ADAS rapidly standardizing across Europe, North America, and Asia, demand for enhanced multi-frequency GNSS chips is rising sharply.

2. Software-Differentiated Vehicles and OTA Updates

Integration with digital maps, smartphone ecosystems, and cloud-based navigation allows automakers to offer continuous functionality upgrades. OTA-enabled GNSS firmware updates improve signal accuracy, regional map support, and multi-constellation performance.

3. Mobility Services and Fleet Transformation

Shared mobility platforms, logistics providers, and ride-hailing fleets rely heavily on GNSS for real-time monitoring, route optimization, and compliance with safety norms. This is accelerating large-volume adoption across commercial vehicles and electrified fleets.

4. Convergence with Autonomous Driving

Level 3 and Level 4 autonomy pilots require sub-meter accuracy and redundancy systems. GNSS chips integrated with IMUs and LiDAR mapping pipelines are gaining traction across premium and high-automation vehicle models.

Regional Outlook: China and India Lead Global Growth

The forecast identifies several high-growth markets:

• China (CAGR 6.9%) – Strong BeiDou adoption, robust EV production, and expanding V2X deployments.

• India (CAGR 6.4%) – Rising telematics adoption, AIS-140 compliance, and connected scooter/EV penetration.

• Germany (CAGR 5.9%) – Demand driven by precision navigation for luxury and ADAS-intensive vehicles.

• France (CAGR 5.4%) and UK (CAGR 4.8%) – Growth supported by connected highways and ITS projects.

• United States (CAGR 4.3%) – Expansion of smart highway systems and increased commercial fleet integration.

BRICS markets remain the fastest movers, while mature automotive markets advance steadily through autonomous driving and fleet digitalization.

Competitive Landscape: Innovation and Multi-Constellation Capabilities Define Leadership

The market remains moderately consolidated, led by Qualcomm, which holds significant share through integration of GNSS modules into automotive-grade SoCs. Other prominent players include:

• u-blox Holding

• STMicroelectronics

• MediaTek

• Texas Instruments

• SkyTraq Technology

• FURUNO

• LOCOSYS Technology

• Unicore Communications

• Quectel Wireless Solutions

Industry players are focusing on dual-frequency support, sensor fusion, low-power architectures, and regional signal enhancements to differentiate their offerings. Strategic partnerships—such as Trimble’s integration with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Auto 5G Gen 2 platform delivering 10 cm accuracy—underscore the market’s shift toward high-precision applications.

Outlook

As connected mobility expands and automated driving capabilities mature, the Automotive GNSS Chip Market is positioned for substantial long-term opportunity. Innovations in satellite systems, chipset design, and cloud-based navigation will continue to reinforce GNSS chips as essential components of modern vehicles.

