Industrial Microbiology Market to Reach USD $22.39 Billion by 2029 at 7.9% CAGR

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Estimated Industry Size Of Industrial Microbiology Market?

The market size of industrial microbiology has seen a solid growth in the past few years. The market is estimated to rise from $15.43 billion in 2024 to $16.53 billion in 2025 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1%. The growth during the historic period was driven by factors such as increasing demand for biopharmaceuticals, the pharmaceutical industry's globalization, emphasis on food safety, environmental monitoring, and quality regulation in the beverage industry.

In the coming years, the industrial microbiology market size is anticipated to witness robust growth, reaching $22.39 billion by 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9%. The growth during the projection period can be ascribed to the surge in bioprocessing within the agriculture industry, increased need for personalized healthcare, wider applications in the energy production sector, strict regulatory norms, and escalating global health concerns. Key trends to look out for during the prediction period encompass the rise of new biotechnologies, digitalization and automation, technological breakthroughs, bespoke microbial solutions, and strategic alliances and partnerships.

What Are The Major Factors Driving The Industrial Microbiology Global Market Growth?

The escalation in pharmaceutical production is powering the expansion of the industrial microbiology market. Industrial production of pharmaceuticals entails creating medicines and therapeutic items via chemical synthesis, biological procedures, or biopharmaceutical methods. The rise in pharmaceutical production is driven by numerous elements, such as an aging demographic, policy adjustments, and health emergencies that spur the need for drugs and innovative therapies. Industrial microbiology utilises microbial fermentation techniques to scale the production of different pharmaceuticals, including antibiotics like penicillin, vaccines, and hormones like insulin, using microorganisms including bacteria, yeast, and fungi. For example, Eurostat, a Belgium-based authority, reported in July 2024, that pharmaceutical production within the EU rose from €36 billion ($39.4 billion) in 2021 to €44 billion ($46.7 billion) in 2023, demonstrating a significant surge in the sector. Consequently, the growth in pharmaceutical production will fuel the expansion of the industrial microbiology market.

Who Are The Leading Companies In The Industrial Microbiology Market?

Major players in the Industrial Microbiology include:

• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

• Danaher Corporation

• Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

• The Merck Group

• Becton Dickinson and Company

• Asiagel Corporation

• Eppendorf Group

• bioMérieux SA

• Novamed Ltd.

• QIAGEN N.V.

What Are The Prominent Trends In The Industrial Microbiology Market?

Advancements in technology are a prominent trend in the industrial microbiology sector. The leading players in the market are focusing on rolling out new, cutting-edge technologies to cement their market position. For example, in January 2022, Becton, Dickinson, and Company, a medical tech firm based in the U.S., rolled out the BD Kiestra IdentifA system. Leveraging automated colony technology and MALDI-ToF, this system can automate the process of preparing bacterial identification testing. Lab technicians employ BD Synapsys informatics to select distinct bacterial colonies from a digital plate image via the BD Kiestra IdentifA. The picked organisms are physically identified using advanced robotics, and the sample is prepared for specific identification tests. By automating typically time-eating manual tasks, the BD Kiestra IdentifA could lower the possibility of human errors during the sample preparation for bacterial identification, leading to more accurate patient diagnoses.

What Are The Primary Segments Covered In The Global Industrial Microbiology Market Report?

The industrial microbiology market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product: Equipment And Systems, Reaction Consumables, Laboratory Supplies

2) By Test: Sterility Testing, Microbial Limits Testing, Bio-Burden Testing, Water And Environmental Testing

3) By End-Use: Food And Beverages, Pharmaceutical Biotechnology, Agricultural, Environmental, Cosmetic And Personal Care, Other End-Uses

Subsegments:

1) By Equipment And Systems: Incubators, Autoclaves, Microbial Analyzers, Sterilizers, Automated Systems

2) By Reaction Consumables: Culture Media, Reagents and Chemicals, Growth Supplements

3) By Laboratory Supplies: Petri Dishes, Test Tubes, Pipettes, Filters, Gloves And Personal Protective Equipment (PPE)

View the full industrial microbiology market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/industrial-microbiology-global-market-report

Which Region Is Forecasted To Grow The Fastest In The Industrial Microbiology Industry?

In 2024, North America dominated the industrial microbiology market and Asia-Pacific is anticipated to experience the most rapid growth during the forecasted period. The industrial microbiology market report encompasses regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

