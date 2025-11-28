Business Intelligence Managed Services Market Forecasted to Achieve US $28.19 Billion by 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Business Intelligence Managed Services Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

How Big Is The Business Intelligence Managed Services Market In 2025?

The business intelligence managed services market has seen swift expansion in the last few years. There's an expected growth from $15.58 billion in 2024 to $17.58 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.9%. Factors contributing to this growth, mainly during the historical period, include widespread use of business analytics in various industries, amplified volumes of enterprise data, a strengthening emphasis on customer insights, the proliferation of managed service providers, and a surge in cloud migration among enterprises.

The market for managed services in business intelligence is predicted to experience accelerated expansion in the coming few years. The market is projected to swell to a size of $28.20 billion by 2029, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.5%. Factors contributing to the growth during the forecast period include the escalating demand for scalable business intelligence infrastructure, increased focus on data governance and compliance, the rise in adoption of hybrid and multi-cloud environments, the widening usage of self-service business intelligence (BI) tools, and the escalating need for frictionless data integration solutions. Key trends during this period encompass progressions in cloud-based BI platforms, innovation in the processing of real-time data, the emergence of AI-driven BI solutions, an upsurge in data management automation, and increased R&D in the field of augmented analytics.

What Are The Key Driving Factors For The Growth Of The Business Intelligence Managed Services Market?

The increasing utilization of cloud-based solutions is projected to drive the expansion of the business intelligence managed services market in the future. These solutions, which comprise software, platforms, or infrastructure accessed via the internet on an on-demand basis, are provided and flexibly scaled by providers in terms of computing, storage, and networking capacity. This inclination towards cloud-based solutions is a result of businesses desiring elastic scalability to manage changing analytics workloads without the necessity to own peak-capacity infrastructure. Business intelligence managed services leverage these trends by managing, monitoring, and optimizing data pipelines, storage facilities, and dashboards on cloud platforms, which accelerates the speed of insight and lowers customer costs. For example, data from GOV.UK, a UK-based executive agency, in April 2024 revealed that the percentage of businesses incorporating the use of cloud computing in their cybersecurity policies increased from 56% in 2022 to 63% in 2023, hinting at a wider acceptance and governance of cloud services within organizations. This is a crucial prerequisite for the increased usage of managed business intelligence (BI). Consequently, the surging adoption of cloud-based solutions is propelling the growth of the business intelligence managed services market.

Who Are The Key Players In The Business Intelligence Managed Services Industry?

Major players in the Business Intelligence Managed Services Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Microsoft Corporation

• Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited

• Accenture Plc

• IBM Corporation

• PwC (PricewaterhouseCoopers) LLP

• Oracle Corporation

• KPMG International Limited

• SAP SE

• Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) Ltd.

• NTT DATA.

What Are The Prominent Trends In The Business Intelligence Managed Services Market?

Companies playing a major role in the business intelligence managed services market size are concentrating their efforts on creating end-to-end business intelligence management systems, in order to better the efficiency of operations, improve data-influenced decision-making, and provide actionable insights for business expansion. End-to-end business intelligence management involves a thorough process which includes data gathering, integration, analysis, visualisation and reporting, ensuring an uninterrupted flow of insightful decision-making across the organisation. For example, DataStrike, a US company that provides managed services for data infrastructure and specializes in data integration and cloud data management, launched their Business Intelligence Managed Services in February 2025, thereby broadening their array of data solutions. This new service enables organisations to leverage their data more efficiently through a comprehensive data transformation, integration and analytics management. By adopting a fractional support model, DataStrike can provide scalable and cost-effective access to skilled resources across leading platforms like Snowflake, Databricks, Azure Data Factory, and Power business intelligence. This move further consolidates the company's standing in the burgeoning business intelligence services market and caters to the growing demand for outsourced data management capabilities.

What Segments Are Covered In The Business Intelligence Managed Services Market Report?

The business intelligence managed services market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Service Type: Consulting Services, Implementation Services, Managed Services, Support And Maintenance Services

2) By Deployment Type: On-Premises, Cloud-Based, Hybrid

3) By Organization Size: Small Enterprises, Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprises

4) By Application: Customer Analytics, Risk And Compliance Management, Operational Analytics, Sales And Marketing Analytics, Supply Chain Analytics

5) By Industry Vertical: Healthcare, Finance And Banking, Retail, Manufacturing, Telecommunications, Government, Education

Subsegments:

1) By Consulting Services: Data Strategy And Analytics Roadmap, Architecture Design And Platform Selection, Data Governance And Compliance Advisory, Security And Privacy Assessment, Business Case And Value Realization Advisory, Change Management And Adoption Planning, Data Literacy And Skills Development Advisory, Vendor Evaluation And Procurement Support, Cost Optimization And Total Cost Of Ownership Modeling

2) By Implementation Services: Data Warehouse Implementation, Data Lake Implementation, Data Integration And Extract Transform Load Development, Analytics Platform Configuration, Dashboard And Report Development, Metadata Catalog And Lineage Implementation

3) By Managed Services: Platform Operations And Administration, Data Pipeline Monitoring And Orchestration, Performance Tuning And Capacity Management, Cost Optimization And Usage Management, Backup Archiving And Disaster Recovery Management, Security Monitoring And Compliance Reporting, Incident Problem And Change Management, Continuous Improvement And Release Management

4) By Support And Maintenance Services: Application Support And Troubleshooting, Corrective And Preventive Maintenance, Patch Update And Upgrade Management, Root Cause Analysis And Problem Resolution, Knowledge Base And Documentation Maintenance, Performance Monitoring And Health Checks, License And Subscription Management

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Business Intelligence Managed Services Market By 2025?

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/business-intelligence-managed-services-global-market-report

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Business Intelligence Managed Services Market By 2025?

In the Business Intelligence Managed Services Global Market Report 2025, North America stood as the leading region for the stated year while Asia-Pacific is anticipated to experience the highest growth rate during the forecasted period. The regions encompassed in the report consist of North America, Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

