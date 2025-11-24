AI Marketing Minds: Redefining Creativity in the Age of Intelligence

Bringing together bold thinkers and innovators who are shaping the future of marketing with the help of AI-powered insights

ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, November 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The VAP Group is organising an industry-leading event called AI Marketing Minds , aimed at marketing professionals. Hosted on December 8, 2025, as a part of the Abu Dhabi Innovation Week and the official side-event of Global AI Show, this event explored the power of AI in marketing and aimed to bridge the gap between digital marketers, brand and campaign managers, AI/ML engineers in marketing tech, data analysts, startup founders, and marketing technology providers.The event will witness a panel of speakers discussing “Marketing Reinvented: How AI is Changing the Game.” Additionally, attendees will also get the chance to share their own stories or pitch their AI-powered marketing ideas to a community of like-minded professionals and investors, with the opportunity to convert it into actionable steps that can redefine the market in 2026 and beyond.Attendees will have the opportunity to share their ideas with like-minded individuals and discuss emerging concepts that are poised to transform the marketing world over the next few months. With Abu Dhabi's well-connected infrastructure and ecosystem, this event is the perfect platform that connects the regional network to a wider global network of marketing professionals, while leveraging the power of AI technology.Event format - In-personMain tracks/themes: AI in MarketingSecure Visitor’s Pass/Official Pass through https://www.globalaishow.com/abu-dhabi/tickets/ If you’re a marketing professional with ideas that leverage the power of AI to improve current strategies, or are an investor looking for investmentopportunities, grab your passes at https://www.globalaishow.com/abu-dhabi/tickets/ and transform the future of digital marketing with the help of AI.VAP Group is an organisation with years of experience in community building, especially in the AI, Web3, blockchain and gaming sectors. With a portfolio spanning multiple flagship events and a network of professionals across the UAE, UK, India, and Hong Kong, the organisation is dedicated to building communities across technology, investment, and entertainment ecosystems.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.