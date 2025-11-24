GameFi Alliance: Charting the Course For the Decentralized Future of Gaming

The collaborative hub for builders, creators, and believers driving the next evolution of player-owned digital worlds from Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, November 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Powered by the VAP Group , the GameFi Alliance is a global event that will focus on how players interact, earn, and own in digital worlds. Set in the backdrop of the Global Games Show , this event is scheduled for December 11, 2025, in Abu Dhabi, and will bring together visionaries and thought leaders working to usher in a new era of decentralized gaming.The event will feature an expert panel of industry experts discussing ”The Future of GameFi: Monetization, Play-to-Earn, and Community Growth,” followed by an open mic session where attendees will have the opportunity to talk about themselves and their work in the decentralized gaming sector.The GameFi Alliance is a hub for builders, developers and creators who are interested in paving the way for the future of decentralized gaming in 2026 and beyond. With Abu Dhabi’s world-leading ecosystem supporting the event, it serves as the best platform to showcase demos from emerging Web3 games and take deep dives into sustainable tokenomics & gaming infrastructure.Event format - In-personMain tracks/themes: Blockchain and Web3 in On-chain gaming.Secure Visitor’s Pass/Official Pass through https://www.globalgamesshow.com/abu-dhabi/tickets/ If you’re a developer or a gaming enthusiast interested in directing the future of decentralized gaming, then attend GameFi Alliance, because it’s where the new era of gaming will be ushered in. Register now at https://www.globalgamesshow.com/abu-dhabi/tickets/ VAP Group is a global events and community-building organization dedicated to growing and developing global AI, blockchain, Web3 and gaming ecosystems. The organization has over 12 years of experience in fostering conversations in the aforementioned domains and has a global footprint spanning the regions of the UAE, UK, India, and Hong Kong. VAP Group is committed to bridging the gap between local, regional and global ecosystems.

