Top Filipino professionals in Qatar and Kuwait honored at The Filipino Times Awards 2025
Awardees and guests of the TFT Watchlist Awards: Top Filipino Engineers and Architects, and Healthcare Professionals in Qatar and Kuwait 2025
Recipients of The Filipino Times Watchlist Awards: Top Filipino Engineers & Architects in Qatar and Kuwait 2025
Of the over 500 nominations, 50 have made it to the roster and were awarded for their significant industry impact, professional excellence, leadership in driving innovation across the Gulf, and their vital role in uplifting the reputation of the Philippines on the global stage.
The awards ceremony was held on Nov. 21, 2025, at the Hilton Hotel Doha, West Bay. Organized by New Perspective Media Group, publisher of The Filipino Times, the largest international Filipino news media and marketing agency, the TFT Watchlist Awards continues to stand as a beacon of pride and inspiration, celebrating the excellence, resilience, and impact of Filipinos worldwide.
Awardees represented a wide range of fields, including nursing, medicine, engineering, architecture, infrastructure design, biotechnology, healthcare management, and technical sciences, underscoring the diverse sectors where Filipinos excel internationally.
Philippine Ambassador to Qatar H.E. Mardomel Celo D. Melicor congratulated the honorees and the organizers, saying: “Awarding ceremonies such as this highlight the exemplary achievements of Filipino professionals in the Gulf and affirm their vital role in shaping the professional landscape of their host countries.”
He added: “As we celebrate the successes of Filipino workers in the Gulf, may we also not forget the reason why we are working overseas—our families at home. May this recognition by The Filipino Times inspire more kababayan to contribute to building a stronger, more progressive Bagong Pilipinas.”
Top Filipino Healthcare Professionals in Qatar
Haydee Lyn G. Bamba
Dr. Rosanna M. Barrera
Dr. Jane Cecille Q. Cadag
Alnie Catherine B. Cayanan- Rillo
Dr. Dianne Kristine Joy H. Closa-Bonsol
Dr. Christian Marvin A. Dela Cruz
Dita I. Domingo
Joanna Marie A. Elizalde
Edison T. Gabin
Brian Jade M. Gica
Sitti Winona G. Laja
Dr. Aliman D. Lucman
Raissa J. Puddao
Melody P. Sarmiento
Leah B. Sarsonas
Dr. Ryan A. Vicente
Top Filipino Engineers and Architects in Qatar
Engr. Liza Lorena F. Abinal
Engr. Aushford O. Acera
Dr. Arlan P. Beltran
Ar. Aldrin C. Castillo
Engr. Gesilo P. Cimagala, Jr.
Engr. Leo Christo R. Dela Rosa
Engr. Edmedio R. Ebarle III
Ar. Artemio V. Esic
Engr. Sheryl Diane D. Eusebio-Mejia
Dr. Elvin D. Fajutagana
Engr. Jaeger M. Gaorano
Engr. Hadji Rajiv G. Gumaga
Ar. Josephine M. Hernandez
Engr. Precious M. Hernandez
Engr. Maria Carmela C. Isidro-Santos
Engr. Lorebel G. Izon
Engr. Marlon L. Manantan
Engr. Aristotle L. Medina
Engr. Jester P. Nungay
Dr. Mario S. Oligo
Engr. Erwin S. Peniones
Engr. Orlando C. Pernites
Engr. Leodegario H. Porral Jr.
Engr. Richard L. Rillo
Engr. Arnaldo A. Riparip
Engr. Maria Cecilia M. Rosales-Baião
Engr. Ross Neil C. Salazar
Engr. Florencio P. Sumilang
Ar. Marvin M. Tejada
Engr. Teofilo F. Tongson Jr.
Engr. Roberto A. Velasquez
Engr. Raymundo Y. Zapanta Jr.
Top Filipino Engineers and Architects in Kuwait
Engr. Roel L. Galceran
Engr. Leopoldo A. Robles
The awardees were selected through a rigorous evaluation process by an esteemed panel of judges:
Dr. Rosanna Millar Barrera – Dentist and Educator; President, Pilipino sa Qatar
Dr. Jane Cecille Cadag – Optometrist, East Optics; Former President, Integrated Philippine Association of Optometrists – Qatar Chapter
Dr. Christian Marvin A. Dela Cruz – Dentist, Qatar University Health Center; Former President, Filipino Dentists Organization Qatar
Leah Bernardo Sarsonas – Nurse Leader and Consultant
Melody Parpados-Sarmiento – Head Nurse, Hamad Medical Corporation; President, Association of Nursing Service Administrators – Qatar Chapter
Dr. Arlan P. Beltran – Senior Manager, Facility Management, Navigation Q.P.S.C. (Milaha)
Dr. Elvin Fajutagana – Project Management and Construction Engineering Specialist
Engr. Roel L. Galceran – Specialist Consultant, ICT Infrastructure & Special Airport Systems
Dr. Mario S. Oligo – Senior Drainage Engineer, Public Works Authority (Ashghal); President, Philippine Institute of Civil Engineers – Qatar Chapter
Ar. Marvin Macuja Tejada – Architect – Specifications Writer, Arab Engineering Bureau; Former President, United Architects of the Philippines – Qatar Chapter
Dr. Karen Remo, CEO and Founder of New Perspective Media Group, publisher of The Filipino Times, said: “This platform recognizes Filipinos who make a difference not only through professional excellence but also through leadership, innovation, and service to the Filipino community abroad. Each honoree represents the true spirit of the modern Filipino—talented, dedicated, and globally respected.”
Vince Ang, COO of New Perspective Media Group and General Manager of The Filipino Times, added: “Every year, The Filipino Times Watchlist grows stronger because of the inspiring stories of Filipinos anywhere in the world. We’ve seen Filipino professionals break barriers and raise the standard of excellence in their fields and this recognition celebrates that shared success.”
For the past 12 years, The Filipino Times has been honoring top Filipino professionals around the world, spotlighting their contributions to their industries, their host countries, and the Philippines they proudly represent.
This year’s awards were made possible through the support of Silver Sponsors Ayala Land and DMCI Homes, and Support Sponsor Philippine Airlines.
Vince Ang
New Perspective Media Group
+971 554739253
email us here
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.