Top Filipino professionals in Qatar and Kuwait honored at The Filipino Times Awards 2025

DOHA, QATAR, November 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A total of 50 outstanding Filipino professionals from Qatar and Kuwait were honored for their exceptional contributions to healthcare, engineering, and architecture at The Filipino Times Watchlist Awards 2025.Of the over 500 nominations, 50 have made it to the roster and were awarded for their significant industry impact, professional excellence, leadership in driving innovation across the Gulf, and their vital role in uplifting the reputation of the Philippines on the global stage.The awards ceremony was held on Nov. 21, 2025, at the Hilton Hotel Doha, West Bay. Organized by New Perspective Media Group, publisher of The Filipino Times, the largest international Filipino news media and marketing agency, the TFT Watchlist Awards continues to stand as a beacon of pride and inspiration, celebrating the excellence, resilience, and impact of Filipinos worldwide.Awardees represented a wide range of fields, including nursing, medicine, engineering, architecture, infrastructure design, biotechnology, healthcare management, and technical sciences, underscoring the diverse sectors where Filipinos excel internationally.Philippine Ambassador to Qatar H.E. Mardomel Celo D. Melicor congratulated the honorees and the organizers, saying: “Awarding ceremonies such as this highlight the exemplary achievements of Filipino professionals in the Gulf and affirm their vital role in shaping the professional landscape of their host countries.”He added: “As we celebrate the successes of Filipino workers in the Gulf, may we also not forget the reason why we are working overseas—our families at home. May this recognition by The Filipino Times inspire more kababayan to contribute to building a stronger, more progressive Bagong Pilipinas.”Top Filipino Healthcare Professionals in QatarHaydee Lyn G. BambaDr. Rosanna M. BarreraDr. Jane Cecille Q. CadagAlnie Catherine B. Cayanan- RilloDr. Dianne Kristine Joy H. Closa-BonsolDr. Christian Marvin A. Dela CruzDita I. DomingoJoanna Marie A. ElizaldeEdison T. GabinBrian Jade M. GicaSitti Winona G. LajaDr. Aliman D. LucmanRaissa J. PuddaoMelody P. SarmientoLeah B. SarsonasDr. Ryan A. VicenteTop Filipino Engineers and Architects in QatarEngr. Liza Lorena F. AbinalEngr. Aushford O. AceraDr. Arlan P. BeltranAr. Aldrin C. CastilloEngr. Gesilo P. Cimagala, Jr.Engr. Leo Christo R. Dela RosaEngr. Edmedio R. Ebarle IIIAr. Artemio V. EsicEngr. Sheryl Diane D. Eusebio-MejiaDr. Elvin D. FajutaganaEngr. Jaeger M. GaoranoEngr. Hadji Rajiv G. GumagaAr. Josephine M. HernandezEngr. Precious M. HernandezEngr. Maria Carmela C. Isidro-SantosEngr. Lorebel G. IzonEngr. Marlon L. ManantanEngr. Aristotle L. MedinaEngr. Jester P. NungayDr. Mario S. OligoEngr. Erwin S. PenionesEngr. Orlando C. PernitesEngr. Leodegario H. Porral Jr.Engr. Richard L. RilloEngr. Arnaldo A. RiparipEngr. Maria Cecilia M. Rosales-BaiãoEngr. Ross Neil C. SalazarEngr. Florencio P. SumilangAr. Marvin M. TejadaEngr. Teofilo F. Tongson Jr.Engr. Roberto A. VelasquezEngr. Raymundo Y. Zapanta Jr.Top Filipino Engineers and Architects in KuwaitEngr. Roel L. GalceranEngr. Leopoldo A. RoblesThe awardees were selected through a rigorous evaluation process by an esteemed panel of judges:Dr. Rosanna Millar Barrera – Dentist and Educator; President, Pilipino sa QatarDr. Jane Cecille Cadag – Optometrist, East Optics; Former President, Integrated Philippine Association of Optometrists – Qatar ChapterDr. Christian Marvin A. Dela Cruz – Dentist, Qatar University Health Center; Former President, Filipino Dentists Organization QatarLeah Bernardo Sarsonas – Nurse Leader and ConsultantMelody Parpados-Sarmiento – Head Nurse, Hamad Medical Corporation; President, Association of Nursing Service Administrators – Qatar ChapterDr. Arlan P. Beltran – Senior Manager, Facility Management, Navigation Q.P.S.C. (Milaha)Dr. Elvin Fajutagana – Project Management and Construction Engineering SpecialistEngr. Roel L. Galceran – Specialist Consultant, ICT Infrastructure & Special Airport SystemsDr. Mario S. Oligo – Senior Drainage Engineer, Public Works Authority (Ashghal); President, Philippine Institute of Civil Engineers – Qatar ChapterAr. Marvin Macuja Tejada – Architect – Specifications Writer, Arab Engineering Bureau; Former President, United Architects of the Philippines – Qatar ChapterDr. Karen Remo, CEO and Founder of New Perspective Media Group, publisher of The Filipino Times, said: “This platform recognizes Filipinos who make a difference not only through professional excellence but also through leadership, innovation, and service to the Filipino community abroad. Each honoree represents the true spirit of the modern Filipino—talented, dedicated, and globally respected.”Vince Ang, COO of New Perspective Media Group and General Manager of The Filipino Times, added: “Every year, The Filipino Times Watchlist grows stronger because of the inspiring stories of Filipinos anywhere in the world. We’ve seen Filipino professionals break barriers and raise the standard of excellence in their fields and this recognition celebrates that shared success.”For the past 12 years, The Filipino Times has been honoring top Filipino professionals around the world, spotlighting their contributions to their industries, their host countries, and the Philippines they proudly represent.This year’s awards were made possible through the support of Silver Sponsors Ayala Land and DMCI Homes, and Support Sponsor Philippine Airlines.

