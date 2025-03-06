Cebu Pacific Kicks Off 29th Anniversary with Special Seat Sale

Cebu Pacific's AED15 29th Anniversary Special Seat Sale The Philippines' largest carrier, Cebu Pacific

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, March 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cebu Pacific (PSE: CEB), the Philippines’ leading carrier, celebrates its 29th anniversary with the rollout of its highly anticipated Super Seat Fest, offering signature low fares and seamless connections through its hubs to various destinations across the country.From today until March 11, 2025, travelers from Dubai may book flights to Manila for as low as AED 15 one-way base fare, exclusive of fees and surcharges. The travel period will run from July 1 to November 30, 2025.With more affordable fares, CEB invites travelers to discover happiness in the Philippines. Through its hubs in Manila, Clark, Cebu, Iloilo, and Davao, CEB connects travelers to the Philippines with ease, whether for vacations or long-awaited reunions.From Dubai to Manila, CEB passengers can fly to 29 other Philippine destinations, making it easier than ever to visit the beachfront resorts of Boracay, the iconic Chocolate Hills of Bohol, and more.Passengers returning to the Philippines to reunite with loved ones in Visayas or Mindanao can look forward to indulging in the flavors of home once again. They can savor Iloilo’s fresh tinuom (native chicken souped with spices and wrapped in banana leaves), enjoy Cebu’s crispy danggit (sun-dried rabbitfish), or delight in Davao’s tropical fruits like durian and pomelo. Beyond these shared meals, families can create new memories together while exploring the region’s stunning islands and diverse natural parks.CEB flew its maiden voyage from Manila to Cebu on March 8, 1996. Since then, the airline has flown over 250 million passengers across its widest Philippine and international network as it continues to offer affordable and accessible flights.In 2013, CEB also launched its maiden flight from Manila to Dubai, marking its entry into the long-haul market and giving more Filipinos easier access to the Middle East.CEB operates in 37 domestic and 26 international destinations spread across Asia, Australia, and the Middle East.CEB offers multiple payment options, including credit and debit cards, as well as e-wallets, for booking flights and purchasing add-ons.Book your flights now at bit.ly/CebuPacificSale.

