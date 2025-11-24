No Screw by YiF Lock Company Limited Wins Silver in A' Design Award for Innovation

No Screw

YiF Lock Company Limited's Innovative No Screw Lock Recognized for Excellence in Design Quality and Innovation by Prestigious A' Design Award

COMO, CO, ITALY, November 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The highly respected A' Design Award has announced YiF Lock Company Limited as a Silver winner in the Design Quality and Innovation category for their groundbreaking work, "No Screw." This prestigious recognition highlights the lock's exceptional design, which showcases a perfect blend of efficiency, functionality, and innovation within the Design Quality industry.The No Screw lock's award-winning design holds significant relevance for both the industry and consumers. By prioritizing efficient assembly and easy maintenance, this innovative lock aligns with the growing demand for user-friendly and sustainable products in the Design Quality sector. The lock's unique features not only streamline production processes but also enhance the overall user experience, setting a new standard for the industry.What sets the No Screw lock apart is its revolutionary screwless design, which comprises two main components: the lock body and the anti-reverse base shell. This ingenious split structure allows for quick and secure assembly, as users can effortlessly slide the locking component into place on the base shell. The accompanying disassembly handle further simplifies maintenance, enabling users to separate the lock body from the base shell with ease.The Silver A' Design Award for No Screw serves as a testament to YiF Lock Company Limited's commitment to pushing the boundaries of design excellence. This recognition is expected to inspire the company's future projects, driving them to explore new avenues for innovation and maintain their position at the forefront of the Design Quality industry. The award also motivates the talented team behind No Screw to continue their pursuit of groundbreaking designs that reshape industry standards.No Screw was designed by the talented team at YiF Lock Company Limited, including Xiuxing Lai, who played a crucial role in the project's success.Interested parties may learn more about the award-winning No Screw lock at:About YiF Lock Company LimitedEstablished in 1998, YiF Lock Company Limited has been producing combination locks for medium to high-end travel, hardware, bicycle, laptop, tool case, and wine bottle industries for over 25 years. With a portfolio of over 700 invention, utility, and design patents, the company collaborates closely with well-known brands like Samsonite and Tumi on travel case locks and co-designs with top luxury brands, as well as Walmart and Lidl. YiF Lock Company Limited's state-of-the-art 67,000 square meter plant, which is BSCI and ISO-9001 compliant, produces around 5 million locks per month, and their products are REACH certified.About Silver A' Design AwardThe Silver A' Design Award recognizes top-tier designs that demonstrate excellence and innovation. Recipients of this award are acknowledged for their contributions to elevating industry standards and advancing the field of design. Silver A' Design Award-winning works showcase exceptional technical characteristics, artistic skill, originality, and creativity. The designs are selected based on a rigorous evaluation process that considers criteria such as Innovation Level, Functional Efficiency, Aesthetic Appeal, Material Selection, Ergonomic Consideration, Environmental Impact, Sustainable Approach, User Experience, Market Relevance, Cultural Sensitivity, Design Durability, Social Benefit, Technical Execution, Cost Effectiveness, Design Scalability, Safety Measures, Universal Design, Inclusive Design, Design Flexibility, and Future Growth Potential.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international and juried design competition that has been recognizing and promoting superior products and projects since 2008. The competition welcomes entries from a wide range of participants in the design industry, including renowned designers, innovative agencies, forward-thinking companies, influential brands, and leading manufacturers. By participating in the A' Design Award, entrants have the opportunity to showcase their design capabilities, gain global recognition, and contribute to the advancement of the design industry. The ultimate aim of the A' Design Award is to create a better world through the power of good design, motivating designers and brands to develop superior products and projects that positively impact society. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at https://radicalinnovationawards.com

