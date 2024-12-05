Empowering SMBs to Migrate from Dynamics GP to Business Central: Dynamics Square Hosts Exclusive Webinar

Dynamics Square announces a webinar on December 13, 2024, to explore Dynamics GP to Business Central migration. Attendees to get a live demo, Q&A session, etc.

SYDNEY, SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA, December 6, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dynamics Square, a leading Microsoft Gold Partner recognized for driving digital transformation for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) , is excited to announce an exclusive webinar titled “Future Ready SMBs: Seamlessly Migrating from Dynamics GP to Business Central .” This virtual event will take place on December 13, 2024, and is designed to guide SMBs in modernizing their ERP systems.The webinar will be led by Jitender Kumar, Business Head of Dynamics Square, who will share actionable strategies to address migration challenges. Attendees will gain insights into the capabilities of Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central and witness a live demonstration of this advanced, cloud-based ERP solution. The event is tailored for SMBs aiming to transition from on-premises ERP solutions to future-ready cloud technology.Why Migration Is CriticalWith Microsoft announcing the End of Support for Dynamics GP, organizations using the solution face growing risks, including increased maintenance costs, security vulnerabilities, and limited scalability. Migrating to Dynamics 365 Business Central provides SMBs with the flexibility, efficiency, and scalability required to thrive in a competitive market.The webinar will address how transitioning to Business Central ensures continuity and improves operational efficiency by integrating seamlessly with other Microsoft tools like Teams, Power BI, and Office 365.Key Takeaways for AttendeesParticipants can expect an in-depth exploration of:Business Central Capabilities – Explore features that make Business Central a modern, scalable ERP solution tailored for SMBs.Case Studies – Learn from real-world examples of businesses that successfully transitioned from Dynamics GP to Business Central.Live Demonstration – See Business Central in action with an interactive demo highlighting its intuitive interface and powerful integrations.Solutions to Common Challenges – Understand and address migration hurdles, including data mapping and user training.Step-by-Step Migration Guidance – Get a detailed roadmap for planning and executing a seamless migration with minimal disruption.The session will conclude with a live Q&A, where attendees can engage directly with Dynamics Square’s certified consultants.Event DetailsWith the evolving IT landscape, small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) often face challenges in determining the optimal timing and approach for transitioning to a modern ERP system. Dynamics Square’s webinar is designed to address this by providing clear insights into the migration process and tackling concerns specific to SMBs.This initiative goes beyond upgrading technology, it focuses on equipping businesses to remain competitive in an ever-changing environment. Dynamics Square aims to make the transformation journey seamless for SMBs, offering the guidance and expertise needed at every step.Date: December 13, 2024Platform: Online (Registration required)Registration Link: https://forms.office.com/r/NA6k5yW0RG SMB leaders, IT professionals, and decision-makers are encouraged to register and secure their spot for this informative event.About Dynamics SquareDynamics Square is a trusted Microsoft Partner specializing in ERP and CRM solutions for SMBs. With a team of over 150 certified professionals, Dynamics Square delivers tailored solutions to help businesses achieve growth and operational excellence through technology.For more information, visit www.dynamicssquare.com

