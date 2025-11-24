With Clarity Launches Black Friday Sale: Up to 30% Off Sitewide on Lab-Grown and Natural Diamond Jewelry

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With Clarity, the renowned New-York based fine jewelry brand has announced its highly anticipated Black Friday Sale, offering up to 30% off sitewide. From November 24 through November 30, customers can access up to 30% off sitewide, marking the company's largest discount event. The promotion extends across the brand’s full range of engagement rings, wedding bands, and fine jewelry—crafted in both lab-grown and natural diamonds—making it the perfect opportunity to shop meaningful gifts and their bestsellers ahead of the holidays.

Known for its transparent pricing and commitment to exceptional craftsmanship, With Clarity is redefining how people buy engagement rings and diamond jewelry online. Each piece reflects the precision of traditional luxury, paired with a modern approach that values ethics, accessibility, and innovation. The brand’s innovative Home Preview Program, which allows customers to try rings at home before purchasing, has made With Clarity a trusted name among couples seeking confidence and convenience in their jewelry shopping experience.

The Perfect Time for Engagement Ring Purchases

For those planning a proposal in 2026, now’s the best time to shop Black Friday Sale.

The holidays are a season of love, celebration, and new beginnings—making it one of the most popular moments of the year to get engaged. And With Clarity makes it easier than ever to do so beautifully.

Engagement rings—often the most meaningful jewelry purchase of a lifetime—are now available at their most accessible prices of the year. With up to 30% off, couples can design the engagement ring they’ve always envisioned—crafted with ethical diamonds, thoughtful details, and signature With Clarity precision.

The sale spans both lab-grown and natural diamond engagement rings, offered in a wide variety of cuts, settings, and metals to suit every style and budget. Whether it’s a timeless solitaire, a hidden halo, or a modern lab-grown design, this is the perfect moment to find a ring that tells your story.

Ordering during the Black Friday window ensures rings can be customized and sized and still arrive in time for December holiday proposals, New Year celebrations, or special anniversary moments. Wedding bands and anniversary rings are also included in the promotion, allowing customers to create perfectly matched wedding sets while maximizing savings, or to find the perfect milestone gift to make the season really sparkle.

Holiday Gifting Made Accessible

Beyond engagement and wedding jewelry, the sale extends to With Clarity's full collection of fine jewelry, making holiday gifting effortless. Diamond studs, layered bracelets, pendant necklaces, hoops, huggies, and statement rings are all included. Every piece is handcrafted with precision and purpose; meant to shine this season and beyond.

It’s not just the perfect time to find thoughtful gifts for loved ones—it’s a moment to celebrate every kind of love, including your own. Perhaps it’s the diamond studs you’ve dreamed of, finally finding their place in your collection, or a tennis bracelet you’ll wear today and pass down tomorrow. The brand’s fine jewelry offerings make every gift feel meaningful, and with prices this compelling during Black Friday, gifting luxury has never been more attainable.



Building Jewelry Collections

The Black Friday event is also perfect for those looking to curate a versatile, personal jewelry box filled with staples that transcend trends. With pieces that seamlessly transition from daytime meetings to evening gatherings, shoppers can mix and match classics with fashion-forward items.



Shop the Black Friday Sale Now

With Clarity’s Black Friday sale runs exclusively from November 24 through November 30, offering a one-week window to secure dream pieces at unparalleled prices. With such deep discounts across the full collection, waiting risks missing the most coveted styles, as the best selections will move quickly during this annual event.

Whether purchasing a proposal ring, a holiday gift, or pieces to handcraft a personal collection, this sale is a rare chance to acquire timeless jewelry with substantial savings. With Clarity encourages shoppers to explore its full range of offerings and take advantage of this once-in-a-year opportunity before it closes.

For more information about With Clarity's Black Friday sale and to explore the discounted collection, visit www.withclarity.com.

