With Clarity Unveils the Art Deco Collection, Drawing Inspiration from Jazz Age New York

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With Clarity, the New York–based fine jewelry brand celebrated for its exceptional craftsmanship and innovative designs, proudly introduces The Art Deco Collection– paying tribute to the city’s most glamorous era through the lens of modern fine jewelry.

The collection takes inspiration from the skyline and boundless energy of New York in the 1920s and ’30s, translating its iconic lines and patterns into wearable works of art. Each design reflects the refined modernity, sophistication, and brilliance of the era— from the gleaming Spire of the Chrysler Building to the meticulously detailed doors of the Empire State. The result is a 33-piece fine jewelry collection that channels the architectural symmetry, bold geometry, and streamlined curves, enhanced by high-quality diamonds that defined the Art Deco movement.

“Luxury should be both timeless and deeply personal. The Art Deco Collection embodies that philosophy by marrying the architectural elegance of New York’s golden age with modern wearability. Each piece is designed to feel bold and ornate — an heirloom that connects history, style, and the personal stories of the people who wear it.” says With Clarity Co-Founder Anubh Shah.

The Art Deco collection spans multiple jewelry categories, inviting customers to embrace Art Deco style in their own way. The engagement ring selection alone features 11 distinctive designs, each echoing architectural cues from the era.

Inspired by the marvelous Rockefeller Center, the Gatsby ring showcases a captivating design defined by artistic refinement and architectural grandeur. Its sleek, unadorned band directs all attention to the stunning centerpiece—a princess-cut diamond framed by a captivating mix of baguette diamonds and vertically-set round diamond duos.The Artisanne Ring channels the very soul of Art Deco. Framing the center stone are double octagonal halos of round diamonds, complemented by four trillion-cut diamonds that fan out like stylized arrowheads— weaving geometry and glamour into a powerful statement of polish and precision. The Crown Ring captures the vivid spirit of the Chrysler Building’s iconic arched steelwork, with its striking scalloped pattern surrounding the cushion-cut diamond center stone.

The collection's bands complement these engagement rings, but also shine solo. They’re more than just a ring—they’re reimagined for modern love, whilst embodying the spirit of an era when design was daring, love stories were grand, and beauty was built to last. Featuring baguette diamonds set in hexagonal frames, The Lexington Ring reimagines the iconic display of Art Deco precision and elegance seen on the main entrance of the Chrysler Building on Lexington Avenue. The Reynolds Ring is a half-eternity band that captures the daring geometry and futuristic vision of the era. The Piscine Ring showcases an unbroken sequence of chevron motifs, each peak and valley capturing the dynamic essence of the Art Deco movement.

The collection's earrings and necklaces extend the same architectural storytelling, from understated daily pieces to dramatic statements. The Bacardi earrings capture Havana's iconic building through Asscher-cut diamonds in octagonal frames crowned by radiating baguette sunbursts, creating miniature landscapes of light and symmetry with flowing drops that echo delicate grillework. The Guardian necklace draws from Detroit's bold tower, featuring an octagon-cut stone within radiating baguettes and rounds, suspended from a polygonal bail that embodies Art Deco's graphic clarity. These pieces prove how the era's geometric language speaks fluently in contemporary diamond jewelry.

Craftsmanship remains at the heart of the Art Deco Collection, allowing for personalization without compromising the era’s iconic aesthetic. Each piece is offered in a range of precious metals—14K and 18K white, yellow, and rose gold, as well as platinum—giving customers the freedom to choose a setting that reflects their personal style and budget.

Every piece is meticulously crafted to capture the clean lines, symmetry, and precision that define Art Deco, with diamonds chosen for exceptional cut, color, and clarity. This commitment to quality ensures that these pieces will serve as lasting heirlooms, much like the city’s architectural monuments that inspired them.

The Art Deco Collection embodies With Clarity's deep connection to New York City, where the brand was born, and where individuality, ambition, and artistry are part of the everyday rhythm. Just like the city itself, these designs are bold yet refined, timeless yet forward-looking—crafted for those who see jewelry not just as adornment, but as a statement of identity. In capturing the confidence and glamour of New York’s most celebrated era, the collection speaks to the modern couple who values heritage, design integrity, and a love story as enduring as the city that inspired it.

As with all With Clarity offerings, the Art Deco Collection maintains the company's standards for ethical sourcing and sustainable practices. Each piece is made with responsibly sourced materials, ensuring that customers can feel confident about both the beauty and the integrity of their jewelry choices.

Launched in August 2025, the Art Deco Collection invites jewelry lovers to celebrate New York’s architectural heritage and the timeless sophistication of the Jazz Age. Whether chosen as an engagement ring, an anniversary gift, or additions to existing collections, these pieces promise to bring glamour and sophistication to any jewelry wardrobe.

For more information about the Art Deco Collection and to explore the complete range of designs, customers can visit withclarity.com/pages/art-deco.

