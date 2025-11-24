HOLIDAY POP-UP BAR 'SUGAR PLUM PARLOUR' RETURNS TO THE PARLOUR AT THE ALBION MANOR IN CHICAGO

Sugar Plum Parlour at The Albion Manor in Chicago logo Sugar Plum Parlour at The Albion Manor Sugar Plum Parlour at The Albion Manor bar entrance

The Second Annual Sugar Plum Parlour returns to The Parlour at The Albion Manor this Friday in Chicago.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The cheerful and festive holiday pop-up “Sugar Plum Parlour” is returning to The Parlour at The Albion Manor (stairs required) for its second year on select dates starting Friday, November 28, 2025, through Saturday, January 3, 2026. The halls will be decked, and merriment will ensue with yuletide cheer, both alcoholic and non-alcoholic, in everyone's cups, but this cocktail-focused experience is for adults 21 and over only, please.

The Parlour at The Albion Manor will be fully decorated, and the craft cocktails will be served in colorful custom cups for Sugar Plum Parlour. Drinks such as Yule Be Sorry Martini (Graham Cracker Infused Bourbon, Giffard Creme de Cacao, Mr. Black Coffee Liqueur, Marshmallow Egg White Foam), Grinch’s Night Out (Creme de Cacao, Creme de Menthe, Fernet, Heavy Cream, Absinthe Spritz, Chocolate Shavings), Santa in the Tropics (Vodka, Chinola Passionfruit, Pandan Syrup, Lime, Saline, Egg White), Sleigh My Name (Union Mezcal, Aperol, Giffard Rhubarb, Lemon, Spiced Grenadine), The Spruce is Loose (Gin, Giffard Framboise, Lemon, White Pine Syrup), Not the Gumdrop Buttons! (Kraken Gold, Pajarote Clove & Cardamom, Coconut Milk, Ginger Cookie Syrup, Ginger), a Winter Sangria, an Egg Nog, and non-alcoholic versions, too.

Sugar Plum Parlour will host special thematic events, including a visit from Santa himself on Friday, December 5, from 5:30pm to 7:30pm, and a Holiday Burlesque show on Thursday, December 18, which will sell out, so reserve seats quickly. For more information, visit www.thealbionmanor.com and follow along on Instagram at @thealbionmanor.

Images for media use from The Parlour at The Albion Manor:

https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/ebhu316jyykyynnvvvws5/h?rlkey=ia4nu6kaa91lker7yu6aq2mqp&st=9e3likpo&dl=0

# # #



About The Albion Manor and The Parlour at The Albion:

The Albion Manor and The Parlour at The Albion is a duplex English Pub and Cocktail Parlour in Lincoln Park at 1480 West Webster Avenue, Chicago, Illinois 60614. Visit TheAlbionManor.com or be social on Facebook and Instagram for menu updates, hours, and events.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.