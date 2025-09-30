HALLOWEEN POP-UP BAR 'BLACK LAGOON' RETURNS TO THE PARLOUR AT THE ALBION MANOR IN CHICAGO

Black Lagoon Cocktail Black Lagoon logo

The second annual Black Lagoon Halloween pop-up returns to The Parlour at The Albion Manor from October 1 through November 1, 2025.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Black Lagoon, a nationwide Halloween pop-up launched in 2022, will return to haunt The Parlour on the second floor (stairs required) of The Albion Manor in Chicago on select dates from October 1 through November 1 this year. Found in 38 cities in the US and Canada this Halloween season, Black Lagoon can be found in Chicago only in The Parlour at The Albion Manor this year. This cocktail-focused immersive Halloween experience is for adults 21 and over only.

The Parlour at The Albion Manor is fully decorated, and the cocktails will be brimming with dark and colorful Halloween hues and served in custom glassware created and branded by Black Lagoon. Drinks such as Nocturna Colada (Kraken Black & Gold Rums, Passionfruit, Coconut, Pineapple, Mr. Black Cold Brew Liqueur, Bitter Queens Coffee Cardamom Bitters), Midnight Forever (Ketel One, Black Sesame, Miso Falernum, Lustau Fino Sherry, Lemon), Griselda's Revenge (Ford's Gin, Giffard Mangue, Lustau Vermut Blanc, Lemon, Tarragon, Seltzer, Bitter Queens Thai Spice), Corpse Flower (Lalo Tequila Blanco, Ube, Giffard Banane, Lustau Amontillado Sherry, Lime, Purple Salt), Black Tide (Mezcal Union, Grapefruit, Spiced Pomegranate, Lime, Absinthe, Bitter Queens Caribbean Bitters), and Creature's Curse (Rice-Washed Dickel Bourbon, Kraken Gold Rum, Roasted Sweet Potato, Bitter Queens Naughty Figgy Bitters), plus non-alcoholic versions White Zombie (Seedlip Spice, Coconut, Grapefruit, Cinnamon, Lime), Death's Door (Seedlip Grove, Giffard NA Pineapple, Miso Falernum, Lime, Seltzer), and Widow Maker (Genmaicha Tea, Passionfruit, Ube, Lemon).

Black Lagoon can be found in Chicago only in The Parlour at The Albion (stairs required) from October 1 through November 1, 2025, with special thematic events taking place all month long, including a Halloween Burlesque show on Thursday, October 30, which will sell out, so get a seat ASAP! For more information, please visit www.thealbionmanor.com and follow along on Instagram at @thealbionmanor.

Images for media use from The Albion Manor and Black Lagoon:

https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/ebhu316jyykyynnvvvws5/h?rlkey=ia4nu6kaa91lker7yu6aq2mqp&st=9e3likpo&dl=0

About Black Lagoon

Black Lagoon is an immersive Halloween bar pop-up where mixology meets the macabre. Created by industry veterans Kelsey Ramage and Erin Hayes, Black Lagoon helps cocktail bars present a dark celebration for those who revel in the mysterious and bizarre, where guests can transport themselves to a world that blurs the line between reality and the supernatural. Black Lagoon was named Canada’s Best Pop-Up Bar by Canada’s 100 Best in 2022. www.blacklagoonpopup.com @blacklagoonpopup

About The Albion Manor and The Parlour at The Albion:

The Albion Manor and The Parlour at The Albion is a duplex English Pub and Cocktail Parlour in Lincoln Park at 1480 West Webster Avenue, Chicago, Illinois 60614. Visit TheAlbionManor.com or be social on Facebook and Instagram for menu updates, hours, and events.

