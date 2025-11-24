VOICEplug AI and OpenTable Announce Global Integration to Automate Table Reservations

The collaboration spans 20 countries, helping restaurants automate phone-based bookings, and guest communication through multilingual voice AI.

VOICEplug's strategic partnership with OpenTable allows restaurants to engage every guest instantly, automate booking flows, and deliver hospitality that scales globally” — Jay Ruparel

PALO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- VOICEplug AI, a leading provider of voice-AI automation for restaurants, today announced a global strategic integration with OpenTable , a global leader in restaurant tech.This partnership has the capability to span across 20 countries — including the USA, Canada, UK, Australia, Mexico, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Ireland, Portugal, Singapore, Japan, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Thailand, UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Brazil — empowering restaurants using both platforms worldwide to automate how they manage table reservations, group bookings, and private-booking inquiries through conversational voice AI in their regional languages.Reimagining the Guest Experience Through Voice AIAcross the restaurant industry, missed calls, long hold times, and manual booking processes continue to cost operators thousands in lost revenue each month. This partnership enables restaurants to automate phone-based reservations, sync real-time availability, and deliver a seamless guest experience without changing existing workflows.Powered by VOICEplug AI’s conversational technology, the solution can handle multiple calls simultaneously, confirm reservations instantly, manage cancellations or waitlists, and route private-dining requests directly to the restaurant’s team. It ensures hospitality consistency across all supported markets.Solving Real-World Operational ChallengesThis collaboration helps restaurants:- Recover missed covers and booking leads by answering every call, 24/7.- Automate routine booking management while maintaining brand tone and hospitality standards.- Reduce staff workload and improve efficiency during peak service hours.- Enhance guest satisfaction with faster responses and accurate, real-time confirmations synced to OpenTable.- Unlock insights through call analytics, booking conversions, and peak-demand tracking.Leaders’ Perspective“Hospitality begins with the first call and too often, that call goes unanswered,” said Jay Ruparel, CEO of VOICEplug AI. “Our strategic partnership with OpenTable allows restaurants to engage every guest instantly, automate booking flows, and deliver hospitality that scales globally. Together, we’re helping operators recover revenue, improve operational efficiency, and create a frictionless guest experience in 20 countries and 12 languages.”About VOICEplug AIVOICEplug AI is a conversational-AI platform purpose-built for restaurants, enabling automation across phone, drive-thru, kiosk, and reservation channels. Its voice technology integrates with major POS, CRM, and guest-management systems to help operators reduce costs, increase accuracy, and grow revenue. Products like ReserveVOICE empower restaurants to handle table reservations automatically, delivering consistent hospitality around the clock.Learn more at www.voiceplug.ai About OpenTableOpenTable, part of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BKNG), is a global leader in restaurant technology, helping more than 60,000 restaurants worldwide fill over 1.9 billion seats annually. OpenTable’s technology enables restaurants to focus on their guests, their teams, and their bottom line while helping diners discover and book the perfect table for every occasion.

