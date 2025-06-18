Back of the House selects VoicePlug as their Voice AI Partner across restaurant brands, including Super Duper Burgers

VoicePlug stood out among AI providers with its deep understanding of restaurant workflows and a practical, elegant solution to some of our biggest challenges.” — Adriano Paganini, Founder/CEO Back of the House

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- VoicePlug, a leading provider of Voice AI solutions for restaurants, announced today that it has been selected as the official AI partner by Back of the House, Inc., the acclaimed restaurant group founded by visionary restaurateur Adriano Paganini. The partnership brings VoicePlug’s advanced conversational AI solutions to flagship brands including Super Duper Burgers, with plans to extend across the entire Back of the House portfolio.Following a rigorous evaluation of multiple AI providers, Back of the House chose VoicePlug for its unmatched ability to handle complex restaurant interactions, its seamless integration with restaurant systems, and its track record of enhancing guest experiences while streamlining operations.“We’ve always looked to push the boundaries of how technology can elevate the guest experience without compromising on hospitality,” said Adriano Paganini, Founder and CEO of Back of the House, Inc. “VoicePlug stood out among AI providers with its deep understanding of restaurant workflows and a practical, elegant solution to some of our biggest challenges. We’re excited to bring Voice AI into our restaurants in a meaningful way—starting with Super Duper—and look forward to what we can build together.”VoicePlug's AI platform helps restaurants answer every guest call—without tying up staff or missing a single order. Its AI-powered voice assistants take phone orders, handle drive-thru conversations, and respond to common guest questions with speed and accuracy. VoicePlug ensures that guests are always heard and helped, while teams inside the restaurant stay focused on delivering great in-person service. For busy operators, it’s like having an extra trained team member who never calls out, never rushes a guest, and never puts someone on hold.“We’re honored to be chosen by Adriano and the Back of the House team—a group that’s known for pushing culinary and service innovation,” said Jay Ruparel, CEO of VoicePlug. “This partnership reflects our shared vision of blending high-touch hospitality with intelligent automation. Our Voice AI will help Super Duper and other brands in the Back of the House family serve guests faster, more efficiently, and with a consistent, superior brand experience across ordering channels.”The initial rollout will begin with Super Duper Burgers, a beloved Bay Area burger brand known for its high-quality ingredients, sustainability, and local charm.“At Super Duper, we pride ourselves on delivering a fast, high-quality guest experience while staying true to our values,” said Edmondo Sarti, CEO of Super Duper Burgers. “VoicePlug’s AI technology offers a smart, guest-friendly way to handle increasing order volume without sacrificing service or personality. We're excited to be at the forefront of this innovation and believe it will be a pleasant addition on how we engage with our guests.”The teams at Super Duper and Back of the House are excited that VoicePlug’s AI will support guest interactions and take orders over the phone and drive-thru, especially during peak hours when front-of-house staff are focused on serving in-house guests.This partnership underscores VoicePlug’s accelerating momentum in the restaurant technology space, as more forward-thinking brands turn to conversational AI to meet evolving guest expectations and improve operational efficiency.Back of the House, Inc. is the acclaimed restaurant group founded by Adriano Paganini, behind popular Bay Area brands like Super Duper, Beretta, Starbelly, Delarosa, and more. With a reputation for distinctive concepts, fresh ingredients, and guest-focused innovation, Back of the House continues to shape the dining landscape of San Francisco and beyond.Super Duper Burgers is a fast-growing Bay Area burger chain known for its commitment to quality, sustainability, and community. With a menu centered on fresh, organic ingredients and a welcoming atmosphere, Super Duper delivers a “fast food burger experience, slowed down to perfection.”VoicePlug AI is a leading Voice AI company transforming guest interactions for restaurants. Built to handle the unique complexity of restaurant conversations, VoicePlug powers voice ordering across phone, drive-thru, kiosks, and more. Used by fast-growing brands across the U.S., VoicePlug enables restaurants to increase speed of service, reduce labor strain, and enhance guest satisfaction.

