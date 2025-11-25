Fasoo Enhances Enterprise DRM and DLP Integration to Ensure Continuous Data Protection and Visibility

Fasoo - a leader in data-centric security

SEOUL , SOUTH KOREA, November 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- — Fasoo, the leader in data-centric security, highlights rising challenges in Data Loss Prevention (DLP) solutions as organizations expand external collaboration and cloud-based file sharing.

As companies encrypt more data and share files beyond their trusted networks, traditional DLP tools lose visibility needed to enforce policy and prevent unintended data exposure.

"DLP effectively detects and blocks risky behaviors within controlled boundaries, while DRM maintains persistent protection and visibility even after data leaves these environments," said Jason Sohn, Executive Managing Director at Fasoo. "By combining the strengths of both, organizations gain better visibility and complete control over sensitive information wherever it travels, closing blind spots and establishing more efficient and resilient security."

In today's hybrid and cloud work environment, sensitive documents frequently move outside corporate boundaries to partners, suppliers, contractors, and other outside stakeholders. Once a file is encrypted or shared externally, most DLP solutions can no longer inspect its content or track how it is accessed and used, creating a significant blind spot in modern data protection.

Fasoo closes this gap by applying persistent encryption, granular access control, and usage tracking at the file level. Fasoo ensures that protection and visibility follow the file wherever it travels. When integrated with DLP solutions, Fasoo enables scanners to securely inspect protected documents and maintain oversight without decrypting them, ensuring complete visibility and governance while enabling secure collaboration.

The combination of Fasoo's file-centric security approach with existing DLP tools helps organizations address today's evolving data-handling challenges by enabling:

• Continuous visibility for encrypted and externally shared files

• DLP inspection without exposing or decrypting protected content

• Persistent access policies, audit logs, and usage tracking

• Reduced false positives and fewer workflow interruptions

• Secure, efficient collaboration across internal teams and external users

As regulatory pressure increases and organizations share more data with suppliers, contractors, and global partners, organizations are looking for security architectures that maintain visibility no matter where files travel. Fasoo's approach reinforces existing DLP initiatives by ensuring that sensitive documents remain protected, governed, and traceable long after they leave the corporate network.

For more information, visit https://en.fasoo.com/solution-overview/fasoo-dlp-integration-brochure/.

About Fasoo:

Fasoo provides unstructured data security, privacy, and enterprise content platforms that securely protect, control, trace, analyze, and share critical business information while enhancing productivity. Fasoo's continuous focus on customer innovation and creativity provides market-leading solutions to the challenges faced by organizations of all sizes and industries. For more information, visit https://en.fasoo.com/.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.