Coral Heart Counseling Expands Client Support Team with New Client Care Coordinator, Ameerah Rollins

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Coral Heart Counseling, a trusted leader in culturally affirming, trauma-informed therapy in Chicago, proudly welcomes Ameerah Rollins as its new Client Care Coordinator. This addition underscores the practice’s continued commitment to providing inclusive, accessible, and compassionate mental health care for Chicago’s diverse communities.

Ameerah, a lifelong Chicagoan, brings extensive administrative experience and a passion for community development, the performing arts, and social justice. Her unique background and dedication to equity align with Coral Heart Counseling’s mission to support Black, Brown, Latinx, Asian, and LGBTQ+ individuals and families through holistic and identity-affirming care.

“Ameerah’s thoughtful presence and community-driven mindset embody the spirit of Coral Heart Counseling,” said Olivia Taylor, LCSW, Founder and Clinical Director. “She is the first point of connection for many of our clients, and her warmth and professionalism ensure every person feels seen, respected, and supported from the very first call.”

In her new role, Ameerah will oversee client intake, scheduling, and communication — helping streamline the process for new and returning clients seeking individual therapy, couples counseling, family therapy, and online therapy across Illinois. Beyond her professional expertise, Ameerah enjoys reading and writing book reviews, reflecting her lifelong love of learning and storytelling.

This appointment comes as Coral Heart Counseling continues to expand its therapy services to meet rising mental health needs across the Chicagoland area. The practice’s licensed therapists specialize in a range of concerns including anxiety, depression, trauma, grief, life transitions, eating disorders, sexual wellness, and relationship challenges. Each therapist provides trauma-informed therapy that integrates mindfulness, emotional intelligence, and cultural awareness to foster resilience and healing.

“Every addition to our team strengthens our ability to meet clients where they are,” Taylor added. “Our vision is to be a safe and affirming space where every person — regardless of background, identity, or lived experience — can heal and grow.”

About Coral Heart Counseling

Coral Heart Counseling provides inclusive, trauma-informed therapists and counseling in Chicago for children, teens, adults, couples, and families. The practice is known for its culturally affirming therapy that supports Black, Brown, Latinx, Asian, LGBTQ+, and other historically marginalized communities. Services are available in-person in Chicago and online throughout Illinois, offering accessible support for those seeking therapy for anxiety, depression, trauma, grief, or family conflict.

Through mindfulness-based and holistic approaches, Coral Heart Counseling empowers clients to build emotional resilience, enhance self-awareness, and achieve personal growth that supports long-term healing and generational wellness.

