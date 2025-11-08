AuraLight Dispensary Announces Green Wednesday and Black Friday Event Schedule

AuraLight Dispensary in Aurora, IL

AURORA, IL, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AuraLight Dispensary, a licensed adult-use retailer in the western suburbs of Chicago, will hold its annual Green Wednesday and Black Friday Weekend Event from Wednesday, November 26 through Sunday, November 30. The event will include select price adjustments on regulated adult-use products in accordance with Illinois state requirements.

Select regulated products will be available at adjusted pricing during the event period, subject to inventory and applicable state purchasing limits.

Event pricing details:

-- Up to 45 percent reductions on select items

-- Bundle pricing on designated product groupings

-- One-cent add-on items available in limited quantities while supplies last

Event operating hours:

-- Wednesday, November 26: 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

-- Thursday, November 27 (Thanksgiving Day): Closed

-- Friday, November 28 (Black Friday): 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

-- Saturday, November 29: 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

-- Sunday, November 30: 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Store staff will be available during operating hours to provide information regarding product categories, state identification verification requirements, and purchase limit guidelines. All purchases are restricted to individuals 21 years of age or older under Illinois law.

Black Friday weekend adjustments will continue through Sunday, with variations based on inventory and availability.

All products are subject to state regulations, identification requirements, and purchase limits.

Legal Disclaimer:

