Release of Leading Volunteers by Howard Cohen: A Practical Guide to Inspiring and Sustaining Volunteer Leadership

Acknowledging and respecting volunteers requires leading with purpose, a preference for persuasion and creating environments where volunteers thrive and the organization flourishes."” — Howard Cohen

FRANKLIN, TN, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lighthouse Counsel, a trusted advisory firm serving mission-driven organizations nationwide, is pleased to announce the release of Leading Volunteers: A Guide to Engaging Hearts, Inspiring Action, and Building Commitment, authored by Howard Cohen, senior advisor with Lighthouse Counsel.

Drawing on decades of experience in higher education and nonprofit leadership, Leading Volunteers offers a grounded, actionable roadmap for those who rely on volunteers to advance their mission. Cohen blends timeless principles with real-world examples, helping readers move beyond management to true leadership—the kind that cultivates ownership, deepens connection, and sustains long-term engagement.

"Volunteers freely choose to take on the work of an organization,” says Cohen. "Acknowledging and respecting their participation requires leading with purpose, a preference for persuasion and creating environments where volunteers thrive and the organization flourishes."

The book explores the core motivations that drive people to serve, practical ways to recruit and retain committed volunteers, and the essential mindset shifts that transform transactional management into relational leadership. Designed for nonprofit executives, board members, faith-based leaders, and community organizers, Leading Volunteers provides both encouragement and tools for building thriving volunteer programs that last.

“Howard’s work reflects the heart of what we believe at Lighthouse Counsel—that leadership begins with people and purpose,” said Jeff Jowdy, president and founder of Lighthouse Counsel. “This book is a valuable resource for anyone striving to lead volunteers with integrity, clarity, and compassion.”

Leading Volunteers is available now through Amazon. Learn more at www.lighthousecounsel.com/leading-volunteers.

About Lighthouse Counsel

Founded in 1999, Lighthouse Counsel partners with respected mission-driven organizations to develop and implement strategies that increase mission awareness, organizational effectiveness and philanthropic support.

Learn more at www.lighthousecounsel.com.

