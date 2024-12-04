In 25 years of partnering with leading, respected nonprofits, the firm has established a reputation for excellence and integrity.

FRANKLIN, TN, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Contact: Jeff Jowdy

615.790.7693

jeff@lighthousecounsel.com

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

Lighthouse Counsel Celebrates 25 Years

Lighthouse Counsel is celebrating its 25th anniversary. Since its founding in 1999, the firm has been dedicated to supporting higher education institutions, independent schools and nonprofit organizations across many sectors in fulfilling their missions and achieving their potential.

"We are grateful to everyone who has been a part of our exciting and rewarding journey,” Lighthouse Counsel President Jeff Jowdy said. “It's the dedication and incredible leadership of our team – and the clients we have been privileged to truly partner with – that have propelled us forward over the past 25 years."

With offices in Franklin, Tennessee, and Athens, Georgia, Lighthouse Counsel specializes in fundraising, strategic planning, board development and leadership development. The firm has partnered with more than 200 clients nationwide to meet their goals, thrive and create a lasting impact.

With more than 20 team members located across the country, Lighthouse Counsel has a proven record of success and a passion for serving others, delivered through a unique team approach that leverages the expertise of multiple team members to serve each client. The dedicated Lighthouse Counsel team looks forward to continuing the firm’s legacy of excellence in the years to come.

Lighthouse Counsel is a proud member of The Giving Institute, which consists of member firms that have embraced and embodied the core values of ethics, excellence and leadership in advancing philanthropy. Giving Institute member firms embrace the highest ethical standards and maintain a strict code of fair practices.

As part of its dedication to supporting the sector, Lighthouse Counsel hosts a free seminar each year on the annual Giving USA Report. The report is the result of the collaborative efforts of the Giving USA Foundation, a public service initiative of The Giving Institute, and the Indiana University Lilly Family School of Philanthropy. Lighthouse Counsel hosts educational programs on a regular basis, and its team members frequently produce content and speak at professional conferences, meetings and online programs.

Jowdy is the author of a landmark resource for nonprofit board chairs to be published in early 2025 by ArchWay Publishing, a division of Simon and Schuster. Additionally, Senior Advisory Howard Cohen is the author of Leading Volunteers, another impactful resource published by Lighthouse Counsel early in 2025.

The firm showcases the expertise of nonprofit professionals on its blog and its popular podcast series, The Beacon Podcast: Your Connection to Nonprofit Success. Both can be accessed at LighthouseCounsel.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.