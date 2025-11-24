FEDCON Launches Bold Market Research Plan to Help Women

FEDCON, No Nonsense Contract Consulting Marina Nicola | Project Coordinator

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- FEDCON (FederalGovernment.info), a leading resource and consultancy focused on navigating the federal procurement landscape, today announced the launch of a comprehensive, public-facing market research initiative dedicated to identifying and solving the most persistent challenges faced by Women-Owned Small Business (WOSB) certified contractors.The initiative moves beyond general studies and focuses on active, proprietary market research—the type typically used by agencies for acquisition planning—to generate actionable strategies for WOSBs. FEDCON is actively analyzing data and conducting outreach with certified firms to pinpoint common operational, compliance, and growth bottlenecks that prevent WOSBs from consistently winning and executing federal contracts.Turning Data into Public SolutionsThe goal of this research is two-fold: first, to establish a definitive, data-backed list of the most critical roadblocks hindering WOSB growth (e.g., proposal compliance failure rates, cash flow delays, difficulties scaling past initial awards, and visibility to prime contractors). Second, and most importantly, FEDCON will publicize the results and translate the findings into concrete, best-practice solutions, templates, and guidance available freely to the WOSB community.FEDCON’s approach directly addresses the systemic issues that make it challenging for the federal government to meet its mandated 5% contracting goal for women-owned firms. By proactively sharing insights derived from real-world contractor data, FEDCON aims to democratize the intelligence needed to succeed in the highly competitive federal marketplace.Expert Endorsement on the Need for Shared IntelligenceThe value of this data-driven approach is underscored by industry leaders like Gloria Glaubman.“In a complex environment like federal contracting, success isn't just about capability—it's about having clear, actionable intelligence,” said Gloria Glaubman, the Founder of GMG Consulting LLC . “By conducting and publicizing this research, FEDCON is providing WOSBs with the ‘ground truth’ necessary to turn common roadblocks into proven pathways. This initiative transforms a competitive environment into a more collaborative one, empowering women entrepreneurs with the knowledge to navigate compliance, secure capital, and ultimately, scale their impact within the government sector.”The initial findings and solution-sets from the WOSB Market Research Plan are expected to be published on the FederalGovernment.info website in the first quarter of 2026. Certified WOSBs are encouraged to follow FEDCON’s channels for updates and access to the new resources.

