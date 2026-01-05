CCM Magazine Reveals Reach Records Artist 1K Phew as January Cover Story

When we hear a truly unique voice at CCM Magazine, our goal is always to find the most meaningful ways for audiences to connect with that artist.” — Logan Sekulow, CCM Magazine Co-Editor

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CCM Magazine has revealed Reach Records artist 1K Phew as the cover story for January. The Atlanta-based rapper who blends trap production with faith-based storytelling sat down with CCM Magazine for an extended interview, and taped exclusive in-studio performances that will be available exclusively on CCM's YouTube and at CCMMagazine.com "Being on the cover of CCM Magazine is wild to me,” says 1K Phew. "To be here now feels like a God dream! This ain’t just about me, it’s about joy, faith, and bringing people together. I want people to laugh, feel something real, and remember that the party doesn’t stop when you’re walking with purpose. I’m grateful for the moment and excited for everyone to experience what we cooked up. Happy Phew Year everybody!"The January rollout will include exclusive content across CCM’s platforms:* Longform Cover Story & Interview Release – Wednesday, January 7* Exclusive Performance available exclusively on CCM’s YouTube channel and CCMMagazine.com – Friday, January 9* Additional bonus content will be unveiled throughout the month"When we hear a truly unique voice at CCM Magazine, our goal is always to find the most meaningful ways for audiences to connect with that artist,” says CCM Co-Editor, Logan Sekulow. “Our cover stories spotlight legends, breakout stars, and creators we believe deserve to be seen and heard by a wider audience. While 1K Phew is no stranger to the Christian hip-hop world, his voice deserves to resonate across the entire Christian music landscape. He is authentic, honest, and unfiltered. His music and personality balance humor and heartbreak in a way that feels deeply human. We couldn’t imagine a better artist to usher in the new year than 1K Phew, our first hip-hop and gospel rap cover artist since relaunching CCM Magazine.”Adds CCM Co-Editor, Amanda Sekulow: “The whole shoot felt like the end of the best party, confetti on the floor, noisemakers everywhere, and somehow 1K Phew was still keeping the energy alive. That became the concept. Phew brings so much joy and honesty into every room, and watching him perform live, especially ‘Move It,’ was unreal. With the song taking off again in its new version with Forrest Frank, this Cover Story feels like a party you’ll never forget."Under new ownership, CCM Magazine relaunched in August 2025 with Christian music legend Steven Curtis Chapman on the cover, followed by cover stories featuring Megan Woods, Third Day, Katy Nichole, and Danny Gokey. With each new cover story, CCM Magazine continues its mission of honoring the artists who laid the groundwork for Contemporary Christian Music while shining a spotlight on the next generation carrying it forward. New content is released daily on the website and social media.Originally founded in 1978, CCM Magazine was the first publication to coin the phrase “CCM” for Contemporary Christian Music, covering the Jesus Music movement and the rise of artists who would go on to define a billion-dollar industry. Under new ownership by Logan and Amanda Sekulow, CCM is reimagined for the digital age, building an interactive network of stories, interviews, performances, podcasts, and exclusive content for today’s Christian music audience.For more information, visit www.CCMmagazine.com Director of Photography: Patrick JohnsonCover Photographer / Layout Design: Alicia St Gelais

