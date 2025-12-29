Whitney’s Cookies New Nashville Store at The Arcade Destroyed Due to Fire Just Days Before Grand Opening

"MasterChef" Whitney Miller

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, December 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Whitney’s Cookies, the popular gourmet cookie company founded by FOX Television Network's MasterChef winner Whitney Miller, has announced the delay of the their upcoming Nashville location at The Arcade due to a fire on Christmas Day. A fire on the second floor activated the sprinklers and flooded the new storefront, which had been under construction for months and was expected to open in early January. The damage is significant, and deemed a total loss."The news was devastating,” says Whitney. "We were hoping to open within a week and now our store has been destroyed. So much time and work had gone into our cookie shop. My husband had built a special space with his hands. On Christmas Eve we were at the store painting the exterior with my Whitney blue. The day after the fire, we visited The Arcade. It was so dark on our side. Our space smelled of smoke. The walls were bubbling with water. Everything was covered in water. How could so much change in just a day.”Adds Whitney: "So many people have reached out online letting us know that they are praying for us and our store. We appreciate all the love and prayers. We hope to quickly rebuild. The Lord has a reason for this happening and we are clinging tightly to Him to carry us through.”For those wanting to help Whitney’s Cookies rebuild, they are releasing their new " Nash Cookie ” for the month of January. Originally intended to be featured for the new store’s grand opening, it is available now online and in-store at the downtown Franklin location starting on December 31st. The purchase of this cookie will go towards the efforts of rebuilding the new Nashville location at The Arcade.The new "Nash Cookie" is a cowboy cookie featuring a nutty brown butter cookie dough with chewy oats, rich chocolate chips, crispy toasted coconut and crunchy pecans.Whitney’s Cookies are available for nationwide shipping, as well as at their flagship storefront location just south of Nashville in historic downtown Franklin, Tennessee (100 4th Avenue North at Main Street). Store hours are Monday- Saturday 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.; and Sunday 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.For more information or to place an order, visit WhitneysCookies.co . ​About Whitney Miller:In 2010, at just 22 years old, Whitney was declared the winner of MasterChef - the hit reality cooking show hosted by Gordon Ramsay. Since winning the show, she has traveled the globe, cooking in the world’s most exclusive kitchens and appearing alongside celebrity chefs such as Guy Fieri, Curtis Stone, and Buddy Valastro. Whitney’s celebrity clientele has included Chip and Joanna Gaines, Tim Tebow, Willie Robertson, Jase & Missy Robertson, Rascal Flatts and many more, and notable names like Jessica Simpson and Reese Witherspoon have become some of Whitney’s Cookies' best customers. Whitney’s many television appearances include Good Morning America, FABLife, Hallmark’s Home & Family, Daytime, Huckabee, Food Network’s Big Food Truck Tip and more, and she was recently chosen as one of TJ Maxx’s Hero Women. Whitney is the author of Whitney Miller’s New Southern Table (Thomas Nelson) and Modern Hospitality: Simple Recipes with Southern Charm (Rodale) with a foreword by Gordon Ramsay.

