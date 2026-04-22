Amber Alert Canceled, Suspect Arrested in Kenyon Street Homicide

The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) has canceled the AMBER alert issued this morning and made an arrest in the related fatal shooting.

On Tuesday, April 21, 2026, at approximately 10:52 p.m., Fourth District officers responded to the 600 block of Kenyon Street, Northwest, for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located an adult female, unconscious and not breathing, in the rear alley, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. DC Fire and EMS personnel responded, and despite all lifesaving efforts, the female was pronounced dead on the scene.

The decedent has been identified as 25-year-old Jamillah Gales, of no fixed address.

Detectives determined the decedent was with her 2-year-old child shortly before the shooting. MPD issued an AMBER alert for that child early Wednesday. The child was located unharmed in a residence near the location of the homicide shortly before 11:00 a.m., and the AMBER alert was canceled.

The suspect and an additional adult male were inside the residence where the child was located. The suspect has been placed under arrest and charged with Second Degree Murder. The suspect’s identity will be released once positively confirmed.

Anyone with additional information in this case should call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.

CCN: 26053200

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