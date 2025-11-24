GoHighLevel Black Friday Promo Kicks Off with 50% Discount for Users Worldwide

GoHighLevel Black Friday

GoHighLevel commences its 2025 Black Friday promotion with 50% off for new users plus limited-time upgrade, annual plan, and add-on savings for every account.

TX, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- GoHighLevel, a software platform used by more than 500,000 businesses worldwide, today announced a 2025 Black Friday and Cyber Week pricing initiative that introduces time-limited discounts for new and existing users. The program runs from November 24 through December 7, 2025, and features reduced rates on subscription plans, upgrade incentives, and tiered discounts on popular platform add-ons.===> Here's the official link https://www.gohighlevel.com/black-friday-2025 The initiative is designed to coincide with year-end planning and technology budgeting cycles, giving agencies, small businesses and other organizations an opportunity to evaluate consolidated CRM, automation and client management capabilities under temporary pricing terms.Strategic objective behind the 2025 HighLevel holiday initiativeGoHighLevel’s 2025 Black Friday and Cyber Week program is positioned as a seasonal initiative that supports platform adoption and feature expansion across its global user base. According to the company, the structure of the offer is intended to:- Lower the initial cost of entry for new users exploring the platform- Encourage existing users to upgrade into higher-tier plans with broader functionality- Increase utilization of advanced add-ons such as HIPAA compliance and white-label mobile apps- Align platform adoption with a period in which many businesses review tools, vendors and systems for the coming yearBy concentrating the offer within a defined promotional window, the company aims to create a clear opportunity for evaluation and transition without altering its long-term standard pricing model. Learn more here: https://getplatform.link/blackfriday-highlevel Timeline and structure of the promotional offersThe 2025 initiative is divided into two connected phases: a Black Friday promotion and a Cyber Week extension.Black Friday promotion window- Start: Monday, November 24, 2025, at 8:00 a.m. PST- End: Sunday, November 30, 2025, at 11:59 p.m. PSTCyber Week extension window- Start: Monday, December 1, 2025, at 12:00 a.m. PST- End: Sunday, December 7, 2025, at 11:59 p.m. PSTWithin these dates, GoHighLevel is offering the following incentives.Offers for new usersNew GoHighLevel accounts created during the promotional windows are eligible for:- 50% off standard monthly plan pricing for the first three monthsThis introductory rate applies only to the qualified initial subscription term. At the conclusion of the three-month period, standard monthly pricing resumes according to the plan selected.Offers for existing usersExisting GoHighLevel customers are included in the initiative through a set of upgrade and renewal discounts:- 50% off for three months when upgrading from a current plan to a higher-tier plan- 25% off annual plans when committing to a 12-month term during the promotional periodThe three-month upgrade discount applies to the upgraded plan level only and is limited to one qualifying upgrade per account under the holiday initiative. The annual plan reduction applies to eligible annual subscriptions initiated or renewed between November 24 and December 7, 2025. Learn more here: https://getplatform.link/blackfriday-highlevel Tiered discounts on GoHighLevel add-on bundlesIn addition to plan-based incentives, GoHighLevel is introducing structured discounts on selected platform add-ons. During the promotional window, qualifying customers can access:- 25% off when purchasing any 1 eligible add-on- 35% off when purchasing any 2 eligible add-ons- 50% off when purchasing any 3 eligible add-onsPopular add-ons included in this structure are:- AI Employee- HIPAA compliance- White-label mobile app- Premium support- WhatsApp messaging add-on- WordPress hostingThese add-ons are commonly associated with users who require additional regulatory, branding, support or infrastructure capabilities beyond base plans.===> Get HighLevel Black Friday at https://www.gohighlevel.com/black-friday-2025 How the BFCM initiative differs from standard GoHighLevel pricingUnder standard conditions, GoHighLevel’s plans and add-ons are billed at published monthly or annual rates without temporary discounts, upgrade offsets or bundle-based pricing. Plan upgrades typically occur at the full differential between tiers, and add-ons are purchased individually.The 2025 GoHighLevel Black Friday and Cyber Week initiative temporarily modifies this structure by:- Introducing a three-month introductory rate at 50% off for new users- Providing a three-month 50% discount for qualified plan upgrades by existing users- Offering a 25% reduction on annual terms initiated during the promotion- Adding a quantity-based discount model for certain add-onsOnce the promotional period ends on December 7, 2025, the company states that accounts will return to standard pricing and terms for subsequent billing cycles.User segments most likely to benefitWhile GoHighLevel is used across a wide variety of industries and business sizes, the company expects the 2025 pricing initiative to be particularly relevant for several user groups:Digital agencies and marketing firms: Agencies that manage multiple clients can leverage white-label functionality, account management tools and premium support to streamline service delivery. The combination of upgrade discounts and add-on bundles may make it more feasible to move into higher-capability tiers.Small businesses and local service providers: Small organizations looking to consolidate CRM, appointment scheduling, messaging and sales funnels into a single system may find the three-month introductory discount a practical way to test the platform in live operations.Healthcare-aligned and regulated entities: For businesses operating in healthcare, wellness or other regulated environments, the HIPAA compliance add-on is a key component. Its inclusion in the bundled discount structure is designed to support adoption by users with specific regulatory requirements.Freelancers, consultants and coaches: Independent professionals working with multiple clients or programs can use the platform’s automation and funnel tools to standardize onboarding, communication and follow-up, with the promotional pricing reducing the cost of implementation during the first phase.High-growth startups and scaling teams: Organizations preparing for a growth phase in 2026 may use the initiative to trial advanced features such as multi-channel automation, reporting and integrations before committing to longer-term usage at standard rates.The company notes that the design of the initiative is meant to support both entry-level adoption and expansion of existing deployments. Learn more here: https://getplatform.link/blackfriday-highlevel Platform highlights during the promotional periodUsers participating in the Black Friday and Cyber Week initiative will have access to the full feature set associated with their chosen plan level. Core capabilities of the GoHighLevel platform include:- Customer relationship management (CRM) for tracking leads, contacts and deals across stages- Automation workflows connecting email, SMS, voicemail, forms and pipelines- Funnel and website building tools for landing pages, sales pages and lead capture- Booking and calendar management that coordinates appointments and follow-up communications- Agency and white-label functionality allowing agencies to resell or manage services under their own brand- Native and third-party integrations with payment processors, advertising platforms and communication tools- Analytics and reporting dashboards that support attribution, performance tracking and optimization===> Get Started with GoHighLevel Black Friday 50% OFF Offer Here These elements remain consistent with the platform’s standard configuration; the 2025 initiative focuses on modifying the pricing structure and entry terms, not the underlying functionality.Executive commentary“Gohighlevel 2025 Black Friday and Cyber Week initiative is structured around accessibility and timing,” said Frank Karn, GoHighLevel top reseller. “Many organizations reassess their systems toward the end of the year, and this program is intended to make it easier to evaluate a consolidated platform during that planning cycle. The tiered discounts reflect the different ways our users adopt GoHighLevel, from first-time accounts to agencies expanding into advanced add-ons.”Cyber Week continuation and final deadlineThe company emphasizes that all elements of the Black Friday promotion continue unchanged throughout the Cyber Week extension, ending at 11:59 p.m. PST on Sunday, December 7, 2025. No additional extensions or post-promotion grace periods are scheduled as part of this initiative.More information about the 2025 Black Friday and Cyber Week pricing initiative, including terms and eligibility details, is available on the official promotional page: www.gohighlevel.com/promo About GoHighLevelGoHighLevel is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform used by more than 500,000 businesses worldwide. The platform combines CRM, marketing automation, funnel building, appointment scheduling and client management tools into a single system. Designed with agencies, marketers and service-based businesses in mind, GoHighLevel supports users seeking to consolidate technology stacks, streamline processes and manage client relationships at scale.Disclaimer from Copywriter InsightsThis press release is for informational purposes only and is not issued by or on behalf of GoHighLevel. All promotional details, pricing, and dates are based on publicly available information at the time of writing and may be subject to change by GoHighLevel. Readers should verify current terms directly on the official GoHighLevel website before making any purchase or subscription decision. No earnings or performance are guaranteed, and this communication does not constitute financial or legal advice.

