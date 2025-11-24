LearnDash Black Friday Discount Announced: 30% Off LMS, Add-Ons, and Bundles From November 24 to December 2, 2025

LearnDash Black Friday sale

For new and existing users, the 30% LearnDash Black Friday discount offers a lower entry point into a self-hosted LMS implementation.

MI, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- LearnDash, a WordPress-based learning management system (LMS) used by educators, businesses, and training organizations worldwide, has announced its 2025 Black Friday and Cyber Week discount, offering 30% off LearnDash LMS licenses, premium add-ons, and bundles from November 24 through December 2, 2025. The promotion applies automatically at checkout when accessed via the official Black Friday campaign pages, with no coupon code required.Here's the official LearnDash BFCM link: https://www.learndash.com/black-friday-offer-2025/ The LearnDash Black Friday discount provides a limited-time opportunity for course creators, institutions, and digital businesses to license or expand their online learning infrastructure at a reduced annual cost. The campaign covers the core LearnDash LMS plugin for WordPress, a portfolio of premium add-ons, and several bundle packages designed to streamline course management, reporting, and learner engagement.Overview of the 2025 LearnDash Black Friday DiscountAccording to current promotional materials and pricing pages, the LearnDash Black Friday 2025 offer includes:- 30% discount on LearnDash LMS plugin licenses- 30% discount on premium LearnDash add-ons- 30% discount on LearnDash bundlesThe promotion runs from:- Start: November 24, 2025- End: December 2, 2025 (inclusive)The discount is described as automatically applied during the promotional window when purchases are made through LearnDash’s official Black Friday or pricing pages. This contrasts with some past campaigns that required manual entry of a coupon code at checkout.The 2025 LearnDash Black Friday discount is positioned as a seasonal event coinciding with the broader Black Friday and Cyber Monday period in the WordPress ecosystem, where many plugin and hosting providers offer temporary price reductions. Learn more here - https://getplatform.link/learndash-blackfriday LearnDash LMS in 2025: WordPress-Based Learning ManagementLearnDash is a WordPress LMS plugin that allows users to build, manage, and sell online courses on their own websites. Rather than operating as a closed, hosted course marketplace, LearnDash runs inside WordPress, giving site owners direct control over their content, branding, and revenue.Key LearnDash LMS capabilities highlighted in recent documentation include:Drag-and-drop course builder- Create courses using a structure of courses, lessons, topics, and quizzes.- Reorder modules visually without coding.Assessments and quizzes- Question banks, advanced quiz types, timers, and grading options.- Support for assignments and manual grading when needed.Engagement tools- Drip-fed content, focus mode to reduce distractions, course notifications, and automated reminders.- Gamification elements such as badges, certificates, and points to encourage progress.Monetization options- One-time payments, subscriptions, memberships, and bundles.- Checkout via payment gateways like Stripe, PayPal, WooCommerce, Razorpay, and 2Checkout.Reporting and analytics- Progress tracking, quiz performance, and completion metrics.- Extended analytics via add-ons such as ProPanel.Integrations and ecosystem- Connections to email marketing tools, CRMs, e-commerce plugins, event systems, translation tools, and more.LearnDash reports that its LMS has been used by universities, training organizations, small to mid-sized companies, and individual entrepreneurs around the world since 2012.==> Get the LearnDash Black Friday Offer Here before it expires 30% Off LearnDash LMS Plugin LicensesThe core element of the LearnDash Black Friday discount is a 30% reduction on annual LMS plugin licenses during the November 24–December 2 window.Current public pricing for the LearnDash LMS plugin in 2025 is listed as starting at $199 per year for a one-site license, with additional tiers for larger site allowances.Standard plugin pricing typically includes options such as:- 1 Site License – around $199/year- 10 Sites License – around $399/year- Unlimited Sites – around $799/year(Exact figures may vary by region, taxes, and ongoing pricing adjustments.)Under the LearnDash Black Friday 30% discount, these plugin licenses are reduced for purchases during the promotional period. For example, a 1-site license ordinarily listed at $199 per year would be reduced by approximately 30%, excluding taxes and any region-specific charges. The discount is reflected at checkout when accessed through LearnDash’s Black Friday or primary pricing pages.As with other WordPress plugins, the license covers access to updates and support for the license term; hosting, custom development, and third-party services are separate considerations.30% Off LearnDash Add-Ons: Extending LMS FunctionalityIn addition to the core LMS plugin, LearnDash maintains a catalog of premium add-ons designed to extend functionality in areas such as analytics, grading, course administration, and learner engagement.The 2025 LearnDash Black Friday discount applies a 30% reduction to qualifying premium add-ons purchased during the promotional dates. Examples of add-ons currently listed on the LearnDash site include:- ProPanel – Enhanced reporting and analytics for course performance and learner activity.- Groups Management – Tools for managing cohorts, teams, and organizational structures within courses.- Gradebook – Grade tracking and report card-style summaries.- Notes – Enables learners to take notes and communicate with instructors inside the LMS.- Ratings, Reviews, & Feedback – Collects feedback and ratings for courses and content.- Instructor Role – Provides instructor-level permissions without granting full administrator access.- MemberDash – A membership plugin for WordPress focused on locking content and building communities.These add-ons are often used to transform a basic course site into a more complete training environment with deeper analytics, role-based access, and structured feedback.Under the Black Friday 2025 campaign, users who plan to license or expand these add-ons can do so with the 30% LearnDash discount applied at checkout, as long as purchases fall within the official campaign dates. Learn more at https://getplatform.link/learndash-blackfriday 30% Off LearnDash Bundles: Course Creator and Professional SuitesFor users who prefer a curated combination of tools, LearnDash offers bundle packages that group multiple plugins and add-ons at a cost that is already lower than purchasing each component separately.Prominent LearnDash bundles currently include:Ultimate Course Creator Bundle- Designed to provide “all of the tools to create professional, engaging courses.”- Frequently includes the LearnDash LMS plugin along with add-ons such as ProPanel, Groups Management, Gradebook, Notes, and Ratings, Reviews, & Feedback.Student Success Bundle- Focused on learner engagement, progress tracking, and support tools.Professional Suite Bundle- A higher-tier package that combines multiple add-ons for organizations managing larger training programs.Marketplace Suite Bundle- Tailored toward course marketplaces and multi-instructor environments.Existing third-party pricing breakdowns note that bundles such as the Ultimate Course Creator Bundle and Student Success Bundle are positioned to generate built-in savings compared with buying each add-on individually.During the 2025 Black Friday campaign, LearnDash has stated that bundles are also discounted by 30%, effectively stacking the Black Friday reduction on top of the existing bundle-based savings. Given its position as a WordPress LMS, the LearnDash Black Friday 2025 discount is relevant to a broad spectrum of potential users, including:- Independent course creators and educators: Individuals building online courses around professional skills, coaching, training, or creative disciplines.- Small and mid-sized businesses: Teams deploying internal training, partner education, or customer onboarding programs.- Educational institutions and training organizations: Schools, universities, and continuing education providers hosting formal or informal learning programs on WordPress.- Agencies and developers: Agencies managing multiple client sites that require LMS functionality, or developers delivering learning solutions as part of broader WordPress projects.- Membership and community site operators: Platforms combining gated content, community features, and structured learning paths.For existing users, extending licenses, adding add-ons, or upgrading to bundles during the campaign can reduce the cost of scaling. For existing users, extending licenses, adding add-ons, or upgrading to bundles during the campaign can reduce the cost of scaling.How This LearnDash Black Friday Discount Compares to Other SavingsThroughout the year, LearnDash users may encounter a variety of potential savings mechanisms:- Built-in bundle savings on packages such as the Ultimate Course Creator Bundle or Student Success Bundle.- Partner or affiliate discounts, often in the range of 15–20% off standard pricing, as seen in some third-party LearnDash pricing guides.Historically, some previous Black Friday campaigns have offered discounts at different percentage levels (for example, 40% in certain years), and other promotions have occasionally included LearnDash Cloud or additional product lines.For the 2025 campaign, LearnDash’s official site and promotional banners emphasize a 30% reduction on LMS licenses, add-ons, and bundles, running between November 24 and December 2, with the discount auto-applied via campaign links.Users who are comparing multiple offers—such as partner codes, ongoing bundle savings, or other ecosystem promotions—may factor in:- The timing of the 30% discount relative to their project launch schedule.- The scope of products included (LMS plugin, add-ons, bundles).- The recurring nature of annual renewals and whether they expect to run the LMS long-term.How to Access the LearnDash Black Friday 2025 DiscountLearnDash indicates that the 2025 Black Friday discount is applied automatically, meaning:- No manual coupon code entry is required.- The reduced prices appear when the user navigates through the official Black Friday or pricing pages during November 24–December 2, 2025.In practical terms, users interested in the promotion can:==> Click Here Visit the official LearnDash Black Friday official website Review LMS licenses, add-ons, and bundle options on the pricing and bundles pages.Confirm that the displayed price reflects the 30% reduction before completing a purchase.LearnDash also maintains a 15-day money-back guarantee on the LMS plugin, according to its documentation, which provides a limited evaluation period for new purchasers who find that the product is not the right fit.Users should consult the LearnDash terms, refund policy, and licensing information for specifics on renewals, support entitlements, and any exclusions.Considerations for Prospective LearnDash UsersWhile a Black Friday discount can make it more affordable to start or expand an LMS implementation, LearnDash buyers typically consider several additional factors:Hosting and performanceThe LMS plugin runs on top of WordPress, so site performance depends on the chosen hosting environment. Some third-party analyses note that robust hosting may be necessary for large or high-traffic course sites.Course design and instructional strategyLearnDash provides the tools, but course outcomes depend on curriculum design, content quality, and learner support.Total cost of ownershipIn addition to the LMS license, users may budget for add-ons, themes, integrations, payment gateway fees, and maintenance.Alternative LMS optionsThe broader LMS market includes other WordPress plugins and hosted platforms. Third-party reviews often compare LearnDash with alternatives based on features, pricing, ease of use, and hosting preferences.The 2025 LearnDash Black Friday discount provides a scheduled period in which these considerations can be weighed alongside temporarily reduced license costs. Learn more at https://getplatform.link/learndash-blackfriday About LearnDashLearnDash is a WordPress learning management system (LMS) originally launched in 2012 and now part of the StellarWP family under Liquid Web. The plugin is used to create and manage online courses for corporate training, higher education, professional development, and entrepreneurial learning businesses.LearnDash’s product portfolio includes:- LearnDash LMS plugin for WordPress- Premium add-ons such as ProPanel, Groups Management, Gradebook, and Notes- MemberDash for membership and community sites- Bundles for course creators and professional training teamsThe company is headquartered in the Ann Arbor, Michigan, area and operates with a distributed global team of developers, designers, and customer support staff.Disclaimer from Copywriter InsightsThis press release is for informational purposes only and is not issued by or on behalf of StellerWP, the parent company LearnDash. All promotional details, pricing, and dates are based on publicly available information at the time of writing and may be subject to change by StellerWP.We're also is an independent entity and is not affiliated with LearnDash, StellarWP, or Liquid Web. The owner of this release may receive referral compensation if readers choose to license software through certain outbound links associated with its reviews or guides.

