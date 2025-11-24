Perfai Introduces Governance Hub And Privacy Agent For Safer App Development

SANTA CLARA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Perfai is introducing its new Governance Hub and Privacy Agent, two autonomous AI systems that test app design, version changes, app contracts, and sensitive data handling the moment they are created. Teams can now catch and fix breaking issues earlier and follow industry best practices while maintaining stronger privacy compliance without slowing down development.The Governance Hub reviews every part of an app’s design and release flow. It checks how features are built, how versions change over time, and whether new updates break older functionality. It also tests app contracts and flags changes that could disrupt mobile apps, partners, or customer integrations. When an issue appears, Perfai generates a safe fix and verifies it automatically. This helps teams ship new features faster without introducing new problems that are hard to debug later.Using a ruleset inspired by Google’s design guidelines and Perfai’s own best-practice models, the Governance Hub identifies poor design choices early and makes sure new features follow secure patterns from the start.Alongside this, the new Privacy Agent checks every part of an app against the expectations of major governing bodies and rulesets, such as GDPR, HIPAA, PCI, PII, and more. It looks at how data is stored, how roles and permissions work, and how new features handle sensitive information. If it detects a privacy or compliance risk, the agent fixes the issue and validates the result. This gives teams an easier way to stay aligned with global standards as apps grow more complex.Perfai’s autonomous agents run these checks continuously. They study real app behavior, follow full user flows, and test both design and backend logic at the same time. The goal is simple: catch the mistakes that teams don’t see, fix them before they spread, and help companies build safer software without extra manual work.The Governance Hub and Privacy Agent expand Perfai’s larger vision for autonomous testing. Whether the issue is a broken app version, a flawed feature design, a privacy oversight, or a sensitive data leak, Perfai handles detection, remediation, and retesting through agentic models designed to match industry guidelines.As apps grow, the risks grow with them. Perfai gives teams continuous protection that moves at the same speed they build.About PerfaiPerfai is an autonomous agentic AI platform for app testing. Its multi-model agents explore apps, detect live issues, auto-fix them, and validate them continuously. Perfai helps teams catch hidden risks, protect sensitive data, and build safer software without slowing down development.

