RockStar IMPACT 2026 Announces 3-Day Live Event to Help Heart-Centered Entrepreneurs Turn Purpose into Profit and Legacy

Craig Duswalt onstage with his former boss, Russell Hitchcock, lead singer of Air Supply Craig's audience sings Sweet Caroline Craig interviews legend, Eddie Money on his RockStar stage.

Tickets Now On Sale for March 4–6, 2026 in Westlake Village, CA

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, CA, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RockStar IMPACT 2026, a high-energy 3-day immersion for entrepreneurs, speakers, coaches, authors and thought leaders, is officially open for registration and is already attracting attendees from across the country. Hosted by speaker, author, and RockStar Marketing expert Craig Duswalt and his wife, Natasha Duswalt, the event will be held March 4–6, 2026 at the Hyatt Regency in Westlake Village, California, just minutes from Malibu.

Designed for heart-centered entrepreneurs and change-makers, RockStar IMPACT 2026 will focus on helping attendees ignite their purpose, amplify their message, and build businesses and movements that truly IMPACT the world—while also increasing visibility, credibility, and revenue.

“This isn’t just another business conference,” said host Craig Duswalt. “RockStar IMPACT 2026 is a movement. We’re bringing together people who want to grow their business and leave a legacy—people who know they’re here to make a real difference, not just make a living.”

A 3-Day Immersion to Ignite Purpose, Power & Platform

Over three transformational days, attendees will experience main stage keynote sessions, high-energy SHRED TALKS, and practical trainings that show them how to:

— Launch or grow a nonprofit that truly serves their community and attracts funding.

— Produce charity galas, concerts, and events that raise awareness, money, and momentum.

— Write and launch a book to #1 Amazon best-seller status and use it as a powerful business card.

— Start and monetize a podcast, turning their voice into a platform that can generate six figures a year.

— Host or land a TEDx talk, stepping onto a global stage as a recognized thought leader.

— Build and lead an engaged community of fans, clients, donors, or followers who want to make an IMPACT.

— Give back through volunteering and service, creating deeper meaning and connection in their work and life.

Attendees will also hear behind-the-scenes success stories from world-class keynote speakers, celebrities, and business leaders, including featured speaker David Fagan, along with a powerful lineup of SHRED TALK presenters such as Paul Finck, Sharla J. Frost, Gina St. George, and Tim Gillette.

Event Schedule & Special Experiences

RockStar IMPACT 2026 will run on the following schedule:

Wednesday, March 4, 2026 – Opening Session: 2:00 PM – 6:00 PM

Wednesday, March 4, 2026 – VIP Reception: 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM

Thursday, March 5, 2026 – General Sessions: 9:00 AM – 4:00 PM

Friday, March 6, 2026 – General Sessions: 11:00 AM – 6:00 PM

VIP and General Admission Tickets Now Available

Tickets are now on sale with two main options for attendees:

VIP Admission – $297 (Limited Availability)

— VIP Access to all RockStar IMPACT 2026 sessions

— Exclusive VIP Reception on Wednesday night

— Hot buffet networking lunches on Thursday & Friday

— Professional photo with RockStar Keynote Speakers

— IMPACT T-Shirt

— VIP Swag Bag

General Admission – $197

— Access to all RockStar IMPACT 2026 sessions

— Event Swag Bag

Click here for more info and to register...

According to the event site, VIP tickets are limited, with only a set number remaining, making early registration strongly recommended for those wanting the full RockStar experience.

Attendees are encouraged to stay at the Hyatt Regency Westlake, where a special room block rate is available for RockStar IMPACT 2026 participants.

Who Should Attend RockStar IMPACT 2026?

RockStar IMPACT 2026 is ideal for:

Entrepreneurs and small business owners

Speakers and aspiring speakers

Coaches and consultants

Authors and soon-to-be authors

Artists, entertainers, and creatives

Nonprofit founders and leaders

Anyone who wants to build a movement, not just a business

Whether you are just getting started or already established, attendees will walk away with actionable strategies, powerful connections, and a clear plan to expand their reach, impact, and income.

“If you’ve ever felt that you’re meant for more — that your story, your business, your life should be impacting people on a bigger scale—this is your room,” added Duswalt. “Come ready to think bigger, connect deeper, and step fully into the RockStar version of who you are.”

Tickets and Registration

Tickets for RockStar IMPACT 2026 are available now at:

👉 www.RockStarIMPACT2026.com

