RockStar IMPACT 2025 Set to Take Over Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- International keynote speaker, author, and branding expert Craig Duswalt is bringing together a powerhouse lineup of global thought leaders, celebrities, and game-changing entrepreneurs for RockStar IMPACT 2025 – a two-day, high-energy event designed to help attendees amplify their message, expand their influence, and make a lasting impact on the world.

Held in the heart of north Los Angeles, RockStar IMPACT 2025 is not your typical conference. This is a full-throttle experience where bold ideas collide with proven strategies. Attendees will learn how to leverage their personal story, brand, and expertise to create real change – and leave with a clear roadmap to do it.

Special Event Highlight: The weekend will also feature the official launch of the highly anticipated book, IMPACT: Inspiring Stories on How Heart-Centered Entrepreneurs Impact the World, co-authored by Natasha & Craig Duswalt and featuring influential names like Glenn Morshower, Matt Sorum, John Lee Dumas, James Barbour, Larry Broughton, Blasko, Donna Feldman, Scott McKain, Captain Charlie Plumb, and more.

Why Attend:

— Gain insider strategies from top industry experts across business, entertainment, marketing, and philanthropy.

— Connect with a high-caliber network of leaders, speakers, and influencers.

— Walk away with actionable steps to grow your brand, your business, and your impact.

Craig Duswalt, known for his unique blend of rockstar energy and business mastery, said, “The world doesn’t need more noise — it needs leaders who inspire action. RockStar IMPACT 2025 is where you learn how to be that leader.”

Event Speakers include...

Craig Duswalt – Guns N’ Roses, Air Supply, RockStar Speaker

Natasha Duswalt – Owner of Peak Models & Talent, Band Together Foundation

Glenn Morshower - Keynote Speaker, Actor in more than 200 TV Shows and Films

Blasko – Bassist for Rob Zombie, Marketing Director for Liquid Death

Scott McKain - Hall of Fame Speaker

Captain Charlie Plumb - International Speaker, Vietnam P.O.W.

Elizabeth McCormick - Former BlackHawk Helicopter Pilot

Nick Lowery - KC Chiefs Hall of Fame Kicker

Donna Feldman – International Supermodel, Actress, and Entrepreneur

Darren Kavinoky - TV Host, Lawyer

Event Details:

📅 Dates: September 19 - 20, 2025

📍 Location: Los Angeles, CA

🎟 Tickets & Info: https://www.RockStarImpact2025.com

About Craig Duswalt:

Craig Duswalt is the creator of RockStar Marketing, a keynote speaker, author, and entrepreneur who toured with Guns N’ Roses and Air Supply before launching a career helping leaders turn their expertise into unforgettable brands. He’s worked with thousands of entrepreneurs worldwide to create bold, market-dominating businesses.

