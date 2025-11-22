Submit Release
News Search

There were 127 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 440,198 in the last 365 days.

Leaders’ statement on Ukraine

CANADA, November 22 - This statement was adopted by Prime Minister Carney, President Macron, Prime Minister Martin, Prime Minister Meloni, Chancellor Merz, Prime Minister Sánchez, Prime Minister Schoof, Prime Minister Starmer, Prime Minister Støre, President Stubb, Prime Minister Takaichi, President Costa, and President von der Leyen.

“We welcome the continued US efforts to bring peace to Ukraine. 

The initial draft of the 28-point plan includes important elements that will be essential for a just and lasting peace.

We believe therefore that the draft is a basis which will require additional work.  We are ready to engage in order to ensure that a future peace is sustainable. We are clear on the principle that borders must not be changed by force. We are also concerned by the proposed limitations on Ukraine’s armed forces, which would leave Ukraine vulnerable to future attack. 

We reiterate that the implementation of elements relating to the European Union and relating to NATO would need the consent of EU and NATO members respectively. 

We take this opportunity to underline the strength of our continued support to Ukraine. We will continue to coordinate closely with Ukraine and the US over the coming days.”

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Leaders’ statement on Ukraine

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more