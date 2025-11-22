Leaders’ statement on Ukraine

CANADA, November 22 - This statement was adopted by Prime Minister Carney, President Macron, Prime Minister Martin, Prime Minister Meloni, Chancellor Merz, Prime Minister Sánchez, Prime Minister Schoof, Prime Minister Starmer, Prime Minister Støre, President Stubb, Prime Minister Takaichi, President Costa, and President von der Leyen.

“We welcome the continued US efforts to bring peace to Ukraine.

The initial draft of the 28-point plan includes important elements that will be essential for a just and lasting peace.

We believe therefore that the draft is a basis which will require additional work. We are ready to engage in order to ensure that a future peace is sustainable. We are clear on the principle that borders must not be changed by force. We are also concerned by the proposed limitations on Ukraine’s armed forces, which would leave Ukraine vulnerable to future attack.

We reiterate that the implementation of elements relating to the European Union and relating to NATO would need the consent of EU and NATO members respectively.

We take this opportunity to underline the strength of our continued support to Ukraine. We will continue to coordinate closely with Ukraine and the US over the coming days.”