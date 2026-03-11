Prime Minister Carney speaks with Sultan and Prime Minister of Oman His Majesty Haitham bin Tariq Al Said

CANADA, October 3 - Today, the Prime Minister, Mark Carney, spoke with the Sultan and Prime Minister of Oman, His Majesty Haitham bin Tariq Al Said.

Prime Minister Carney expressed Canada’s solidarity with Oman and gratitude to His Majesty for his efforts to protect all those in Oman, including Canadians. The leaders discussed the importance of protecting civilians and civilian infrastructure across the region.

Prime Minister Carney conveyed his appreciation for His Majesty’s leadership as a long-standing mediator in the region. The leaders expressed support for de-escalation of the conflict to avoid greater loss of civilian life and global economic impacts.

Prime Minister Carney and His Majesty agreed to remain in contact.