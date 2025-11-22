Prime Minister Carney meets with President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen and Prime Minister of Vietnam Phạm Minh Chính

CANADA, November 22 - Today, the Prime Minister, Mark Carney, met with the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, and the Prime Minister of Vietnam, Phạm Minh Chính, on the margins of the G20 Leaders’ Summit in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Prime Minister Carney discussed the need for greater integration and cooperation between the Comprehensive and Progressive Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) and the European Union (EU) and underscored the transformative economic benefits it could catalyse. Linking two of the world’s largest trading blocs – representing over 1 billion consumers – would strengthen supply chains, expand trade, and catalyse investment across the Indo-Pacific and Europe, with direct gains for Canadian workers and businesses.

The leaders discussed what would be required to achieve a structured agreement that deepens economic CPTPP-EU cooperation and increases trade. Working with Vietnam during its 2026 CPTPP Presidency, Canada will advocate for collective progress on key issues, including digital trade, investment facilitation, and critical minerals.

The Prime Minister instructed his Personal Representative to the EU, John Hannaford, to convene senior officials from Canada, the EU, and Vietnam within the next two months, with the aim to deliver concrete results early next year.

Prime Minister Carney, President von der Leyen, and Prime Minister Chính agreed to remain in close contact as discussions advance.