Sunday, November 23, 2025

CANADA, November 22 - Note: All times local and subject to change 8:15 a.m. The Prime Minister will hold a media availability. Note for media: 10:00 a.m. The Prime Minister will attend the G20 Working Session 3. Closed to media 1:00 p.m. The Prime Minister will attend the G20 Closing Session. Note for media: 2:30 p.m. The Prime Minister will meet with the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi. Note for media: 9:00 p.m. The Prime Minister will depart Johannesburg, South Africa. Closed to media

