Sunday, November 23, 2025

CANADA, November 22 - Note: All times local and subject to change

8:15 a.m. The Prime Minister will hold a media availability.

Note for media:

10:00 a.m. The Prime Minister will attend the G20 Working Session 3.

Closed to media

1:00 p.m. The Prime Minister will attend the G20 Closing Session.

Note for media:

2:30 p.m. The Prime Minister will meet with the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi. 

Note for media:

9:00 p.m. The Prime Minister will depart Johannesburg, South Africa.

Closed to media

You just read:

