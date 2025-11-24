THE ORIGIN INITIATIVE: A GLOBAL AWAKENING LAUNCHES NOVEMBER 22, 2025

A Hybrid Global Broadcast Uniting Ancient Wisdom, Modern Science, and Cultural Imagination — Anchored by Hubcast International and Partners Worldwide

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- On November 22nd, a planetary broadcast unlike any before will air across digital and physical locations worldwide: The Origin Initiative: A Global Awakening, a hybrid event designed to reconnect humanity to its shared roots and reimagine our collective future, will launch at COP30 in Brazil.Anchored by trailblazing web-streaming company Hubcast International, in collaboration with Project Biome and a constellation of global changemakers, including Farmers Footprint, Treegens, PEAC Institute, OMMM, Gaia’s Game, Impact Launchpad, and its #IsThereEnough initiative, WaterUnity Networks, Dream Tank, Be Together, Yumi’s Universe LLC, and many more. The Origin Initiative will gather visionary thinkers, indigenous elders, frontline and "fenceline" heroes, artists, scientists, and spiritual leaders to activate a new movement for planetary renewal and unity.A Global Awakening for an Interconnected AgeThe Origin Global event, planned for October 17th, 2026, will unite multiple locations across the world, including sacred indigenous territories, city venues, and local community action sites.The COP30 launch of The Origin Initiative will weave together real-time storytelling, performance, and dialogue direct from Brazil.From rainforest stewards to frontline farmers, climate artists, faith leaders, and visionary scientists, the broadcast will highlight those who are living examples of humanity’s evolution toward coherence, balance, and love for our living planet.“Origin marks a pivotal moment for humanity”, says Origin co-founder Dr Zach Bush. “It is a celebration of our return to our role as a keystone species. With the convergence of modern science, technology, and ancestral wisdom, we can now realign human activity with natural systems, restoring health, vitality, and harmony with Earth’s rebirth”.Bridging Science, Spirituality, and Systems ChangeThe Origin Launch broadcast from Cop30 features an unprecedented range of participants across disciplines:• Eric Terena, renowned Indigenous filmmaker, DJ/artist and producer, is weaving indigenous wisdom from the collective tapestry of voices inside & outside the United Nations.• Dr. Zach Bush, physician and regenerative systems thinker, speaking on the biology of connection.• Indigenous representatives from the Amazon, Africa, and the Pacific, offering ancestral knowledge for ecological healing.• Treegens farmers and land stewards, sharing practical regenerative “green economy” campaigns and reforestation initiatives from the ground up.• Artists and musicians from every continent, performing songs of unity, resistance, and renewal.• Visionary philanthropists and impact investors, including Lamara Heartwell, a visionary committed to strategic wealth redirection to fund the world’s most prescient planetary solutions.Together, they embody the spirit of Origin, a movement built not on ideology, but on the living synthesis of ancient wisdom and contemporary innovation.Democratizing the UN ExperienceThe Origin launch seeks to “democratize the UN experience”, decentralizing global decision-making through creative, accessible formats that blend storytelling, data, and collective action.“I believe in the power of people to come together and create the just, regenerative future we all deserve.” Rebecca Irby (PEAC Institute & UN Representative)The 3-part broadcast will integrate community-based watch parties, interactive dialogues, and digital participation portals that allow millions of viewers to contribute, learn, and co-create real solutions.“We’re turning spectators into participants, overwhelm into action, despair into determination, and division into solidarity,” explains Hubcast International CEO, Peter Young. “Every viewer becomes a node in the network of planetary regeneration.”The Road to 2026: From Cop30 to a Global Movement.The November 22 launch is the first in a year-long series of Origin events, immersive cross-sector experiences that will unfold across continents, leading to the culminating celebration in October 2026, anchored in South Africa and across the world:“The Origin Earth Concert & Global Prayer” on October 17th, 2026 is envisioned as the largest synchronized celebration of humanity and the planet in history, blending music, intention, and movement for global coherence.This pathway of activation, from local communities to global stages, marks the birth of a new kind of cultural infrastructure: planetary edutainment that heals, inspires, and mobilizes.“This isn’t another conference or festival,” says Chris Deckker, co-founder of the initiative. “It’s a global ceremony, a remembrance of what it means to be human in harmony with all life.”About The Origin InitiativeThe Origin Initiative is a global alliance of artists, scientists, storytellers, and change agents dedicated to bridging the wisdom of the ancients with the technologies of tomorrow. Through broadcast storytelling, cultural activation, and regenerative partnership, Origin serves as a living prayer for the planet, reminding humanity of its shared Source.Produced by: Hubcast InternationalFounding Partner: Project BiomeCore Partners: Treegens, WatershedUnity Networks, Dream Tank, Gaia’s Game, and allied movements worldwide.Event DetailsEvent: The Origin Initiative Launch: A Global AwakeningDate: November 22, 2025Format: Global hybrid broadcast (online + local gatherings)Featuring: Scientists, Indigenous leaders, artists, activists, and visionaries from over 50 countriesDestination: The road to The Origin Earth Concert & Global Prayer, October 17th 2026.Watch Online: https://ourorigin.earth

