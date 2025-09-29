Madonna Debuts The Mystical Studies of the Zohar Course with The Kabbalah Centre and Teacher Eitan Yardeni

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Global icon Madonna is pulling back the curtain on her most personal spiritual practice with the debut of The Mystical Studies of the Zohar, a groundbreaking new course created with her longtime Kabbalah teacher, Eitan Yardeni. Available exclusively on The Kabbalah Centre’s newly launched digital learning platform, Kabbalah Master Classes at Kabbalah.com , the course offers a rare, intimate look inside Madonna’s home and her decades-long journey with Kabbalah.Directed by acclaimed photographer and filmmaker Steven Klein, the immersive series brings audiences directly into Madonna’s study sessions with Yardeni and her partner Akeem. Through candid reflections, personal stories, and deep teachings from the Zohar - the central text of Kabbalah - Madonna shares how this ancient wisdom has shaped her life and offers viewers practical tools to uncover their purpose, transform challenges, and ignite their inner Light.“Studying from the Zohar and learning Kabbalah’s teachings are pathways to becoming a happier human being,” said Madonna. “I hope this course inspires people to ask more questions about life, and how they can make a positive impact on the world.”Launching Kabbalah Master Classes: A New Global Digital Learning PlatformMadonna’s course headlines the debut of Kabbalah Master Classes, a groundbreaking new digital platform designed to make the 5,000-year-old wisdom of Kabbalah accessible worldwide. Featuring a growing collection of on-demand courses from leading Kabbalah teachers, the platform offers unlimited access to bite-sized, transformative lessons across all areas of life, with new content added weekly.Monthly subscriptions are offered on a Pay What You Can basis, removing financial barriers and ensuring anyone seeking personal or spiritual growth can participate.“This course with Madonna beautifully demonstrates how the timeless wisdom of the Zohar can help anyone to overcome challenges, discover their purpose, and draw more blessings into their lives,” said Eitan Yardeni. “The Kabbalah Master Classes platform now brings that same opportunity for transformation to the entire world.”A Mission to Share Spiritual Wisdom GloballyFor over 100 years, The Kabbalah Centre has worked to make spiritual wisdom accessible to people of all backgrounds. Co-Director Michael Berg emphasized that the launch of the Kabbalah Master Classes platform marks a major step forward in that mission:“Our vision has always been to share the universal spiritual wisdom of Kabbalah to inspire positive change, one person at a time,” said Michael Berg. “Kabbalah Master Classes is a powerful next level to accomplishing that—removing barriers of geography, time, or cost. With voices like Madonna’s together with Eitan, we hope to ignite a wave of transformation that can touch millions of lives.”Call to ActionThe Mystical Studies of the Zohar, Madonna’s first-ever digital course, directed by Steven Klein, is available now exclusively on Kabbalah Master Classes at Kabbalah.com

