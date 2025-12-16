Victorino’s Pizzeria in San Diego and Influencer The Taco Fiend Team Up to Give Away 1,000 Free Pizza Slices

The December 18 event will also include a Toy and Coat Drive.

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- On December 18th, 2025, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Victorino’s Pizzeria will join forces with social media personality Eduardo Guerra, better known as The Taco Fiend , to give away 1,000 free pizza slices to the “San Diego 619” community.The event will take place at Victorino’s Pizzeria, located at 3047 Bonita Road, Suite 107, Chula Vista. The event is a major holiday-season collaboration between two culinary aficionados with a love for giving back to the community. The event will also include a Toy and Coat Drive, with special guest El Hijo de Rey Misterio Guerra’s partnership with Victorino’s owner Victor Lopez naturally began over food. Guerra, who has toured all 50 states and built a massive following with his taco content, had stopped by Lopez’s El Pollo Grill while filming his ongoing burrito tour of San Diego.“The collab with Victor came about when I was visiting his taco shop, El Pollo Grill, as part of my burrito tour of San Diego. He came out, we started talking, and I had no idea about all the things he does for the community and his charity work.”Victor’s track record of feeding the community, offering support to local organizations, and running charitable initiatives immediately resonated with Guerra, who has built his own platform around generosity and community connection.“We were talking about his business and how he used to give out free tacos every time the Chargers lost. He feeds the community and does a lot of charity work for orphanages, and as someone who also tries to give back, we instantly connected. We figured, with the holidays coming, why not work together to give back. Once I met him, I knew he was going to be a lifelong friend.”For Lopez, Victorino’s represents a continuation of his mission to bring people together over great food. Inspired by a family trip to New York in 2022, Lopez decided to bring authentic NYC-quality pizza to San Diego, hiring a New York–based pizza maker to reproduce the flavors that caught his attention. Victorino’s offers New York, Chicago, and Detroit-style pizzas, making it the only pizzeria in South Bay offering all three styles under one roof.For Guerra, collaborating with someone whose business philosophy aligns with his own has been especially meaningful.“I really admire how Victor operates and the way he gives back to his people. I get approached by a lot of shop owners, but they usually want something or try to see what they can gain. Victor was the only one where we just had a human conversation about life, and instead of wanting something from me, we both wanted to give back. He’s honest, he’s a straight shooter, and I usually don’t collaborate with anyone.”Guerra’s journey, from battling alcoholism and depression to building a following nearing 600,000 on TikTok, informs everything he does today. His story began with a vivid dream in which he traveled the country doing taco reviews. With just $700 to his name and fewer than 10,000 followers, he packed up his car the next day, trusting the purpose he felt he’d been given.“There were points in my journey where I had zero dollars to my name. Maybe someone would donate, or maybe I’d sell my laptop or whatever else I had. When I finally got monetized and started making money, and then came back to San Diego, I just felt so lucky to be able to give back, to share in the generosity and the blessings. That’s when I started buying out local businesses for the day and feeding the community.”The desire to give back what he feels was given to him is the motivation behind this collaboration.“The reason I am the way I am, and the reason I want to use my blessings to help others, is because I truly feel like God saved my life. It was such a turning point for me. None of this is for me, it’s for God and for my community and supporters.”On December 18th, Victorino’s Pizzeria and The Taco Fiend invite the entire community to enjoy a free pizza and celebrate gratitude, togetherness, and holiday generosity.

