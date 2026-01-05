Backyard Banger Launches the World’s First Garden Hose Kitchen & Wet Bar on Wheels

Designed with a built-in sink, fridge, prep space, storage, and power access, Backyard Banger delivers the functionality of a full outdoor kitchen without permanent installation, plumbing, costly renovations, and most importantly, no HOA headaches.

Backyard Banger has been bootstrapped to date and in 2026 is for the first time open for investments as it scales production and distribution.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Backyard Banger , the world’s first garden hose–powered kitchen and wet bar on wheels, has launched, introducing a new category of portable outdoor entertaining built for backyards, patios, and commercial spaces alike.Designed with a built-in sink, fridge, prep space, storage, and power access, Backyard Banger delivers the functionality of a full outdoor kitchen without permanent installation, plumbing, costly renovations, and most importantly, no HOA headaches.Created by founder Ty Aloe, an Army Ranger veteran currently based in San Diego, Backyard Banger was conceived to avoid the constant back-and-forth trips inside that disrupt outdoor gatherings.Aloe set out to design a solution that keeps hosts where the party is, bringing the kitchen to the banger.“I’ve always been a fan of grilling. I wanted an outdoor kitchen, but doing a full install was out of my price point, and even if it wasn’t, I was moving too much to make it make sense,” Aloe said. “So, the idea for Backyard Banger formed when I created this kitchen island that hooks up to a garden hose, has a sink, and can move wherever you need it. It filled that missing piece.”Backyard Banger connects to any standard garden hose to supply water to its integrated pop-up sink, eliminating the need for plumbing. A single power source runs the built-in refrigerator and power tower, supporting standard countertop appliances like griddles, air fryers, or blenders. With no permanent installation required, the unit is the perfect fit for homeowners, renters, and anyone navigating HOA restrictions.“So many times you start cooking outside, but everything you actually need is still inside, be it the fridge, the sink, counter space, outlets,” Aloe said. “Unless you do a full install, you’re missing all of that. This works just like a portable grill, but you’re getting all the kitchen features that make hosting easier and more fun.”The Backyard Banger is designed for a wide range of buyers. Homeowners and consumers can upgrade their outdoor spaces without committing to expensive renovations or navigating HOA approvals. At the same time, commercial buyers such as hotels, resorts, event venues, and hospitality operators are turning to the product as a flexible solution for pool decks, courtyards, and food and beverage stations.“Whether it’s deployments, birthdays, graduations, football games, you name it, America grills in the backyard,” he said. “Everyone knows parties end up in the kitchen for a reason. This brings that energy back outside, right where everything’s happening.”As interest in Backyard Banger grows, the company has already gained traction through extraordinary early sales, media coverage, and national industry recognition. Aloe and his Backyard Banger have earned multiple awards, including honors from Veteran Shark Tank, CES, The National Hardware Show, The Celebrity Choice Award: Leslie & Lyndsey Lamb from HGTV , and countless more on the way.While Backyard Banger grows and the business scales, Aloe is not losing sight of his goal to prioritize long-lasting high-quality products.“When you’re purchasing a product like this, one of the main things you look for is long-term reliability,” he said. “As we grow, our focus is producing high-quality products and establishing long-term commitments through exceptional service with our customers. This is about offering lasting solutions for outdoor cooking and entertaining.”When it came to the brand name, Aloe settled on Backyard Banger as something memorable as well as a statement of intent. As a way of bringing people together for elevated outdoor get-togethers with great meals and good times.“We wanted something memorable,” Aloe said. “Backyard Banger is hard to forget, and it says exactly what we want people to do: have fun in their backyard. Whether it’s two people or forty, the goal is a great experience. The cool thing is, when someone buys one, the first thing they do is invite the whole neighborhood over.”To learn more and to boost your outdoor experience, visit Backyard Banger today

Backyard Banger: America grills in the backyard

