Increased Police Patrols During Thanksgiving Holiday

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that the New York State Police and local law enforcement agencies throughout the state will increase patrols to target impaired and reckless driving during the Thanksgiving travel season. Funded by the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee (GTSC), the special enforcement period runs from Saturday, November 22 through Sunday, November 30 and also will address other unsafe driving behaviors, including violations of the state’s Move Over Law.

“Thanksgiving is the beginning of the busy holiday season with thousands of people traveling to gather and celebrate with friends and family,” Governor Hochul said. “Those celebrations should not be marred by tragedy caused by impaired or reckless driving on our roadways. I urge drivers to stay alert, stay sober and move over when you see vehicles stopped on the side of the road. I thank our troopers and local law enforcement for spending time away from their loved ones to work on Thanksgiving and throughout the holidays to help keep New York’s roadways safe.”

In addition to increased traffic volume during the Thanksgiving holiday period, it also is a time of the year associated with increased alcohol use. During the 2024 Thanksgiving holiday period, law enforcement officers arrested 1,705 drivers for driving while impaired or intoxicated, and issued 10,078 speeding tickets, and 1,702 tickets for distracted driving.

New York State Department of Motor Vehicles Commissioner and GTSC Chair Mark J.F. Schroeder said, “We want everyone to enjoy the Thanksgiving holiday with their friends and families this year and for years to come. Impaired driving can change the very fabric of a family and alter holiday memories forever. Nobody wants to live with the consequences of poor decisions that could have been easily avoided.”

New York State Police Superintendent Steven G. James said, “Every year, there are preventable tragedies and a wake of victims left behind because of the decisions made by reckless and impaired drivers. As we drive throughout the state to see our family and friends this Thanksgiving holiday, driver safety is absolutely imperative. The New York State Police proudly joins our law enforcement partners in the continued effort to discourage, detect, and apprehend impaired and drunk drivers.”

The State Police will supplement regular patrols statewide through efforts including fixed sobriety checkpoints and utilizing Concealed Identity Traffic Enforcement (CITE) patrol vehicles to better spot distracted drivers and those talking or texting on handheld devices. These unmarked vehicles blend in with everyday traffic but are unmistakable as emergency vehicles once the emergency lighting is activated.

The average drinking and driving arrest costs up to $10,000. Individuals arrested for drunk and drugged driving face the loss of their driver’s license, higher insurance rates, and expenses from attorney fees, fines, car towing and repairs, and lost time at work.

Construction Closures Suspended

To help ease travel during the busy holiday season, lane closures for road and bridge construction projects on New York State highways will be suspended beginning 6 a.m. on Wednesday, November 26 through 6 a.m. on Monday, December 1.

The construction suspension aligns with New York State’s Drivers First Initiative, which prioritizes the convenience of motorists to minimize traffic congestion and travel delays due to road and bridge work. Motorists should be aware some work may continue behind permanent concrete barriers or for emergency repairs.

Motorists must follow the state’s Move Over Law, which was expanded in March 2024 to require drivers to slow down and move over for all vehicles stopped along the roadway. The Thruway Authority and state Department of Transportation urge motorists to stay alert while driving, slow down and safely move over when they see a vehicle on the side of the road. The lives of motorists, employees, roadway workers and emergency personnel depend on it.

Text stops, including park-and-ride facilities, rest stops, service areas and parking areas along state highways support the state’s effort to reduce distracted driving.

In advance of the busy travel week for the Thanksgiving holiday, all 27 service areas located on the New York State Thruway are now open. Motorists can view the service areas and plan their stops on the Thruway Authority's website and on the free mobile app, which is available to download for free on iPhone and Android devices. The app also provides motorists direct access to real-time traffic and navigation assistance while on the go. Motorists can also sign up for TRANSalert emails, which provide the latest conditions along the Thruway.

Travelers can also check NYSDOT's 511NY before traveling by calling 5-1-1, visiting the 511 website, or downloading the free 511NY mobile app on the App Store or Google Play. The free service allows users to check road conditions, view 2,219 traffic cameras and link to air and transit information. The app features Drive mode, which provides audible alerts along a chosen route while a user is driving, warning them about incidents and construction.

New York State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez said, “The Thanksgiving holiday weekend is one of the most important times of the year for families across New York to gather with their loved ones, and we want to make sure everyone gets to their destinations safely. By lifting construction restrictions during one of the busiest weekends for travel, we’re helping all New Yorkers spend less time in traffic and more time with one another. We urge all motorists to drive carefully this holiday season, and if you do come across one of our crews over the coming weeks, please slow down and give them room to do their jobs safely.”

New York State Thruway Authority Executive Director Frank G. Hoare said, “The Thanksgiving holiday weekend is one of the busiest travel times of the year, and suspending construction activities will help motorists get to their destinations with fewer delays. We urge motorists to make safety a priority-remain alert, don’t drive distracted or impaired, and slow down and move over if it’s safe to do so for all vehicles on the side of the road. We thank our partners at New York State Police Troop T for patrolling the Thruway and keeping motorists safe.”

Chautauqua County Sheriff and President of the NYS Sheriffs’ Association James Quattrone said, “The Thanksgiving holiday is a great opportunity to spend time with family and friends. It is also a time when some people may drive impaired which puts themselves and others in danger. Law enforcement will be on the lookout for impaired and aggressive drivers. The Sheriffs of New York State want you to enjoy the long holiday weekend, be safe, courteous drivers, and have a plan to not drive impaired.”

New York State Association of Chiefs of Police President and Mount Pleasant Police Department Paul Oliva said, “As we enter the season of giving thanks for our blessings, local law enforcement will be out conducting Impaired Driver and Excessive Speed engagement details, ensuring that travel on our roadways is safe for everyone. Please drive attentively so all can make their destinations to enjoy the holiday weekend with family and friends.”

The Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee and the New York State STOP-DWI Foundation remind motorists that their “Have a Plan” mobile app, is available for Apple, Android and Windows smartphones. The app enables New Yorkers to locate and call a taxi or rideshare service and program a designated driver list. It also provides information on DWI laws and penalties and provides a way to report a suspected impaired driver.