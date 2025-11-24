Oasis Engineering Launches Online Soil Compaction Testing & PE Certification Platform in Central Florida

Soil Testing Oasis Engineering Oasis Engineering

Digitizing the geotechnical workflow to help contractors and homeowners secure permits faster with flat-rate, transparent pricing.

By digitizing the testing and certification workflow, we’re helping contractors and homeowners save time, reduce risk, and meet code faster—without compromising professional standards.” — Enrique Lairet, PE

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Oasis Engineering, a Florida-based professional engineering firm, has officially launched a first-of-its-kind online soil compaction testing and PE certification service, giving homeowners, contractors, and builders across Central and Southwest Florida instant access to certified engineering verification—without the traditional delays or guesswork.

The new service enables clients to book, pay, and manage soil compaction testing entirely online, streamlining what is typically a multi-step, paper-heavy process. Using standardized ASTM testing protocols and PE oversight, Oasis Engineering ensures full compliance with Florida Building Code and local permitting requirements while delivering reports digitally for faster approvals.

“Our goal was to make engineering services as simple and transparent as ordering any professional trade service,” said Enrique Lairet, P.E., Founder of Oasis Engineering. “By digitizing the testing and certification workflow, we’re helping contractors and homeowners save time, reduce risk, and meet code faster—without compromising professional standards.”

ASTM-Certified, PE-Stamped Compaction Testing

The online system combines field density testing and laboratory verification using industry-standard ASTM procedures:

- ASTM D1556 (Sand Cone Method) for in-place soil density

- ASTM D698 (Standard Proctor Test) for maximum dry density and moisture correlation

- ASTM D2216 / D4944 for field moisture content verification

Each project includes multiple field test points, professional lab analysis, and a PE-stamped Compaction Certification Report—the same report required by most municipalities before foundation or slab approval.

The service is now available for Fort Myers, Cape Coral, Naples, Sarasota, Tampa, and Orlando, with transparent flat-rate pricing starting at $1,500.

Online ordering is available at:

👉 https://oasisengineering.com/soil-compaction-testing/

For custom, complex, or out-of-state projects, Oasis Engineering continues to offer tailored engineering and consulting services through its Contact Page

Building a Modern Geotechnical Platform

By blending engineering expertise with a digital-first workflow, Oasis Engineering is setting the stage for a broader foundation engineer letters and reports platform—aimed at making structural verification and compliance faster, smarter, and more accessible statewide.

“We’re not just modernizing soil testing—we’re redefining how small engineering firms can deliver high-quality, compliant work at scale,” Lairet added. “This platform is the first step in a larger initiative to digitize geotechnical services across Florida and beyond.”

About Oasis Engineering

Oasis Engineering LLC provides engineering services throughout Florida, specializing in residential design, permitting, and compliance certification.

The firm is known for integrating professional engineering standards with innovative digital systems that make construction compliance easy, fast, and transparent for clients.

For more information, visit:

🌐 https://oasisengineering.com

