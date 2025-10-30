Oasis Engineering Launches 'Ready Set Orange' Service to Accelerate Affordable Housing Permits in Orange County, Florida

Oasis Engineering Ready Set Orange Partner Ready Set Orange Mandarin ADU

The new service builds on Oasis Engineering’s broader commitment to accessible, sustainable, and code-compliant residential design throughout the United States.

Our mission is to make affordable housing practical — not just possible. Ready Set Orange turns free public plans into buildable, code-compliant homes.” — Enrique Lairet, PE

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Oasis Engineering, a Florida-licensed structural and energy engineering firm, today announced the launch of its new Ready Set Orange service line, designed to help homeowners, builders, and investors streamline the permitting process for Orange County’s pre-approved home and accessory dwelling unit (ADU) plans.

Orange County’s Housing for All program made a library of architectural plans available to the public at no cost. However, most properties still require site-specific engineering, energy calculations, and drainage coordination before a permit can be issued. Oasis Engineering’s new offering closes that gap—delivering a permit-ready engineering package in as little as 5–10 business days for a flat fee.

“We saw many homeowners excited about the County’s designs but unsure how to take the final step,” said Enrique Lairet, PE, Founder and Principal Engineer at Oasis Engineering. “Our mission is to make affordable housing practical — not just possible. Ready Set Orange turns free public plans into buildable, code-compliant homes.”

Each package includes:

- Structural review and PE stamping for code compliance

- Site, grading, and drainage plans based on the client’s property survey

- Manual J/S/D energy calculations or Florida Energy Code documentation

- Truss and product-approval coordination for windows, doors, and roofing systems

Homeowners simply request the official Ready Set Orange plans directly from Orange County, then forward their approval and survey to Oasis Engineering. The firm handles all remaining technical steps required for permit submission.

The new service builds on Oasis Engineering’s broader commitment to accessible, sustainable, and code-compliant residential design throughout Florida and the Southeast. The firm plans to expand the model to other jurisdictions adopting pre-approved housing programs.

Learn more or begin your submittal at https://readysetorange.com

About Oasis Engineering

Oasis Engineering is a Florida-licensed engineering firm specializing in permit-ready residential designs, modular construction systems, and energy-efficiency compliance. The company partners with homeowners, builders, and public agencies to simplify permitting and improve housing affordability through innovative, safety-first engineering solutions.

Oasis Engineering is an independent firm and not affiliated with Orange County Government. “Ready Set Orange” references are for educational purposes only.

🧡 Build Smarter with Ready Set Orange Plans

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.