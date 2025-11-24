Zhao Xintong defeats Australia’s Robertson and claims the Riyadh Season Snooker Championship 2025 title

UNITED KINGDOM, November 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- China’s Zhao Xintong was crowned champion of the Riyadh Season Snooker Championship 2025 on Friday night, following a 5–2 victory over Australia’s Neil Robertson in a thrilling final that drew a large crowd at the Global Theater in Boulevard City.Zhao received the golden trophy from Mr. Ahmed Arafa, Executive Vice President of Marketing and Communications at the General Entertainment Authority (GEA), amid wide celebrations from fans who witnessed one of the strongest editions of the tournament to date.The title marked a major milestone in Zhao’s career after a commanding performance in the decisive frames, where he posted high breaks including 131, 134, and 74 points, securing his place at the top of the podium in a championship featuring some of the world’s biggest snooker stars.Zhao reached the final after defeating Britain’s Judd Trump 4–3 in a fiercely competitive and extended semifinal, while Robertson advanced by overcoming Northern Ireland’s Mark Allen 4–1 before falling short in the championship match.This year’s edition drew significant global attention, especially with the continued adoption of the innovative “Golden Ball,” which grants an additional 20 points and the opportunity to achieve the historic maximum of 167 points, alongside a grand prize of USD 1 million, further elevating the championship’s prestige.The tournament was broadcast live on MBC Action, Al Arabiya, Shahid, MBC Masr 2, and the Saudi Sports Channel, allowing snooker fans worldwide to follow the action moment by moment.The Riyadh Season Snooker Championship continues to reinforce Riyadh Season’s status as a leading global sports and entertainment destination, delivering a rich and high-quality experience that blends professionalism, excitement, and world-class competition.

