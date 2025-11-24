Craft by Merlin Launches ‘Royal Collection’ Custom AirPods Pro 3 Series

Black Airpods Royal Edition USA Flag Edition Airpods Pro 3 Crystal Editions

Dubai luxury house redefines Apple Airpods 3 with exotic alligator skins, ethically sourced leather, and over 1,200 hand-set crystals.

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, November 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Craft by Merlin, the global leader in bespoke luxury technology, today announced the official launch of its Royal Collection for the Apple AirPods Pro 3. Moving beyond simple color customization, the Royal Collection introduces a tactile revolution in wearable tech, wrapping Apple’s latest flagship earbuds in ethically sourced exotic leathers and precision-cut crystals.Designed for those who view technology as an extension of their wardrobe, the Royal Collection transforms the standard white plastic chassis into a high-fashion accessory. The collection is headlined by the "Crystal Edition," a jewelry-grade modification that turns the charging case into a shimmering statement piece."We are blurring the line between high fidelity and high fashion," said Karan Mulchandani , from Merlin Digital. "Our clients don't just want good sound; they want texture, Design Thinking, and brilliance. With the Royal Collection, we aren't just painting a device; we are upholstering it in Ostrich leather and encrusting it with crystals. It is technology you can feel."The Royal Collection features Two distinct material tiers:The Crystal Edition: The pinnacle of the collection. Each charging case is hand-studded with over 1,200 precision-cut crystals, creating a diamond-like brilliance. Available in Crystal Pink, Nude, and Blue, this edition requires 18 hours of hand-setting by master jewelers.The Ostrich Edition: Featuring genuine, ethically sourced Ostrich leather, known for its distinct quill pattern and soft, luxurious hand-feel. Available in hues like Ivory, Taupe, and Royal Pink, this edition brings the tactile warmth of luxury handbags to audio technology.The Alligator & Calf Edition: A bold statement of power, featuring hand-stitched Alligator and Calf leathers. The "Calf Black with Pink" and "Alligator Blue" editions offer a masculine, durable finish that ages beautifully over time, developing a unique patina unique to each user.Despite the intricate external modifications, the Royal Collection retains all the advanced features of the Apple AirPods Pro 3, including the H2 chip, active noise cancellation, and Personalized Spatial Audio. Craft by Merlin engineers carefully thin the leather at touch-sensitive points to ensure that wireless charging and tap gestures remain fully functional.Availability The Royal Collection is available for order immediately at https://craftbymerlin.com/collections/apple-airpods-pro-3-royal . Prices for the Leather editions start at AED 1,616, with the Crystal editions available upon request for bespoke commissions.About Craft by MerlinCraft by Merlin is the luxury customization division of Merlin Digital, established in 1998 in Dubai. Combining 25 years of tech expertise with the skills of traditional artisans, the brand creates one-of-a-kind personalized gadgets, from 24K gold iPhones to hand-stitched leather audio accessories.

