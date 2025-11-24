Fullestop Launches Enterprise ‘Agentic AI’ Division to Automate Complex Corporate Workflows

Fullestop Agentic AI

JAIPUR, RAJASTHAN, INDIA, November 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fullestop, a global digital transformation agency with a 24-year history of delivering high-impact technology solutions, today announced the official launch of its Agentic AI Solutions division. This new service line is designed to help global enterprises transition from passive "Generative AI" experiments to active, autonomous "Agentic Automation" that drives measurable operational efficiency.While Generative AI excels at creating content, Agentic AI focuses on intelligent action and goal achievement. Fullestop’s new division builds intelligent software entities designed to perceive environments, reason through complex problems, and execute decisions autonomously without constant human oversight."The enterprise market is currently saturated with AI that can 'talk,' but businesses are desperate for AI that can 'do'," said Rachit Bagda, Director at Fullestop. "We are seeing a shift from static chatbots to dynamic AI Agents . Our new solutions don't just summarize data; they actively manage supply chains, Enhances customer experiences with All Digital Assets , and autonomously resolve IT support tickets. This is the difference between an AI that writes a report about a problem and an AI that actually fixes it."The Agentic AI Solutions division will focus on three core vertical applications:Autonomous Supply Chain Management: AI agents that monitor logistics in real-time, predicting disruptions and autonomously rerouting shipments to prevent delays.Agentic AI Custom Website Solutions: AI Agents which elevates the customer experience - using insights from social listening , active customer engagement and proactive research≥IT & Workflow Automation: "Self-healing" IT infrastructure where agents autonomously resolve common support tickets, such as access permissions and software installations, drastically reducing human workload.This launch builds on Fullestop’s established expertise in big data and machine learning. With over 7,000 projects completed for clients including several for fortune 500, Fullestop continues to evolve its service offerings to meet the demands of the "Industry 5.0" era."We are moving into a phase where AI is a teammate, not just a tool," added Mehta. "By integrating Agentic AI, our clients are seeing a reduction in operational latency and a significant leap in productivity. This isn't just the future of work; it is the reality of 2026."For more information about Fullestop’s Agentic AI services or to request a consultation, please visit https://www.fullestop.com About Fullestop Founded in 2001, Fullestop is a premier ISO 9001:2015 certified Custom Web Development and mobile app development company headquartered in Jaipur, India. With a team of over 150 technology professionals, the agency provides end-to-end digital solutions, including custom AI development, mobile applications, and enterprise software, to clients ranging from startups to Fortune 100 companies.

