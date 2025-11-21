Submit Release
Targeted Sanctions on Violent Israeli Settlers

With immediate effect, Singapore will impose targeted financial sanctions and entry bans on four Israeli individuals for their involvement in acts of violence against Palestinians in the West Bank. They are Meir Mordechai Ettinger, Elisha Yered, Ben-Zion Gopstein and Baruch Marzel.

 

These individuals have been involved in egregious acts of extremist violence against Palestinians in the West Bank. Such actions are unlawful and undermine and jeopardise prospects for a two-State solution.

 

Singapore reiterates its view that Israeli settlements in the West Bank are illegal under international law. Their presence and expansion will make it much harder to arrive at a viable two-State solution. As a firm supporter of international law and the two-State solution, Singapore opposes any unilateral attempts to change facts on the ground through acts which are illegal under international law.

 

We call on the Israeli government to restrain acts of settler violence and to hold the perpetrators accountable.

 

 

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

SINGAPORE

21 NOVEMBER 2025

