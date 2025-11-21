PM Lawrence Wong to Visit the Republic of South Africa and the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, 21 to 25 November 2025

Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong will visit Johannesburg, South Africa, from 21 to 23 November 2025 to attend the G20 Summit at the invitation of President of the Republic of South Africa Cyril Ramaphosa, in South Africa’s capacity as the 2025 G20 Presidency. Prime Minister Wong will then make an Official Visit to Ethiopia (Addis Ababa) from 23 to 25 November 2025, at the invitation of Prime Minister of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, Dr Abiy Ahmed Ali.

Under the theme “Solidarity, Equality, Sustainability”, the 2025 South African G20 Presidency seeks to address the interlinked global challenges of climate change, inequality, and geopolitical instability. Prime Minister Wong will participate in discussions aimed at promoting growth and fostering a fair and just future amid the rapid development of artificial intelligence and the changing nature of work.

On the sidelines of the G20 Summit, Prime Minister Wong will have bilateral meetings with his counterparts.

During his Official Visit to Ethiopia, Prime Minister Wong will participate in a wreath-laying ceremony at the Adwa Victory Memorial Monument and receive a ceremonial welcome at the National Palace. Prime Minister Wong will meet Prime Minister Abiy, who will host an official dinner in Prime Minister Wong’s honour. Both Prime Ministers will also hold a Joint Press Conference, witness the exchange of bilateral MOUs, and participate in a tree planting ceremony to highlight the importance of sustainable development. This will be Prime Minister Wong’s first visit to Ethiopia and first bilateral visit to Africa as Prime Minister. Prime Minister Wong’s visit reciprocates Prime Minister Abiy’s Official Visit to Singapore in June 2024, reaffirming the warm ties between Singapore and Ethiopia.

Prime Minister Wong will also meet Director General of the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (AfCDC) Dr Jean Kaseya to exchange views on AfCDC’s work in Africa and its partnership with Singapore. He will visit Repi Wilmar Factory, a Singapore investment in Ethiopia which manufactures popular local household brands of soap and detergent.

Prime Minister Wong will be accompanied by Mrs Wong, Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan, Minister of State in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Ministry of Trade and Industry Gan Siow Huang (in Addis Ababa only), Minister of State in the Ministry of Digital Development and Information and Ministry of Health Rahayu Mahzam (in Addis Ababa only) and officials from various agencies.

During Prime Minister Wong’s absence, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade and Industry Gan Kim Yong will be the Acting Prime Minister from 21 to 24 November 2025. Coordinating Minister for National Security and Minister for Home Affairs K Shanmugam will be the Acting Prime Minister on 25 November 2025.

PRIME MINISTER’S OFFICE

SINGAPORE

21 NOVEMBER 2025