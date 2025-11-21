Finding a new path With MOVE!

Veteran Shaunelle Tharpe transforms her life and health through VA’s MOVE! program

Veteran and employee Shaunelle Tharpe had been on the weight loss roller coaster, trying different ways to lose weight for years. She was exhausted.

Changing her life felt intimidating and doing it alone was overwhelming. Then she realized she didn’t have to go it alone. She could try VA’s MOVE! program.

“My weight affected my life and health by robbing me of the joy and happiness that I rightfully deserved as a human being. The weight gain represented, to me, a profound sense of loss of identity and joy that was replaced with the disconnect that followed my military service,” she said.

More than weight loss

Joining MOVE! helped Tharpe get at the root of her issues. Using the program through the medical center in Durham, North Carolina, was the support she needed to build a sustainable, healthy lifestyle.

“MOVE! rescued me from a years-long battle with weight loss,” she said. “This journey wasn’t just about shedding pounds; it was about rebuilding strength, resilience and a powerful support network.”

Tharpe has lost about 75 pounds, is less tired and her sleep apnea is gone. She credits the partnership MOVE! offered as instrumental for her success.

“I experienced professionals and real battle buddies—my support system—standing beside me, offering support and encouragement when I was ready to give up,” she said.

Their support and strategies she learned made the difference. MOVE! helped her identify and manage hidden calories, make realistic fitness goals, learn to better manage stress and track her progress. She learned to set reachable goals instead of the unrealistic goals she used to set that only fueled her depression when she couldn’t hit them. Now she celebrates her achievements, big and small.

“I’m ready to set new goals and implement this lifestyle change to support all levels of wellness, encompassing physical, mental and emotional well-being,” she added. “I plan to achieve long-term sustainability with the lessons I have learned by participating in the MOVE! program.”

More on MOVE!

Read this story and read about other Veterans and their weight management success on the MOVE! webpage.